October is National Black Cat Month and local bars will be selling Black Cat Cocktails to help raise funds for Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre.

The cocktail campaign wants to raise awareness of the beautiful black cats in animal shelters that have to wait longer to be adopted due to the colour of their fur. There are many superstitions associated with black cats, which stops some people from adopting them.

The Black Cat cocktail, which contains cherry brandy, coke, cranberry juice and vodka, will be available to buy at The Drift In Café Bar on Queens Road, Tin Tins on Robertson Street, and The Stag on All Saints Street, from Monday 1st to Wednesday 31st October.

Each Black Cat cocktail sale will donate funds to Bluebell Ridge, which is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA. The Branch is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-funded, which means that each year they have to raise over £150,000 to continue their vital work.

Nikki Hawes, Marketing Officer for Bluebell Ridge said, “There are many times when our black cats have been overlooked purely because of their colour. All cats deserve the chance of a better life and we are really grateful to all of the venues that are supporting our work.”

• To find out more or to view the black cats looking for new homes at Bluebell Ridge, please visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk

