Do you fancy a two-night stay in an East Sussex glamping retreat or a slap-up meal at the award-winning Crown pub? Well, here’s your chance to bag yourself a special treat from the Hastings & Rye Palestine Solidarity Campaign (HRPSC) raffle, thanks to amazing prizes donated by generous local businesses and individuals – some of which would make great Christmas presents for friends or family.

The annual fundraiser will raise money for the British charity MAP (Medical Aid for Palestinians) which provides immediate medical aid to Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees.

Enchanted Glade Retreats Glamping

Right now in Gaza, MAP teams are on the ground providing respirators to patients in hospital, hygiene kits for quarantined families, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers, COVID-19 testing kits and antiseptics to help prevent spread of the disease.

Gaza’s two million inhabitants have been living under an illegal 13-year land, sea and air blockade which has destroyed much of the country’s sanitation and health infrastructure and led to economic de-development. Now, with Covid, basic health services are stretched to breaking point.

For just £2 per ticket you can support MAP’s vital work and grab the chance to win one of the following prizes: gift vouchers to stay at two stunning East Sussex glamping retreats, a meal for two at The Crown pub in Hastings, Kino cinema tickets, brunch at Hayden’s Coffee shop in Rye, a cocktail training session at Seed Cocktail Bar as well as gifts donated by local businesses Butler’s Emporium, the Three Legs Brewery, Marrakesh Artisan and Barefoot Herbs.

Your ticket also buys you entry to the Online Raffle Draw Extravaganza at 7pm on Sunday 22nd November when there will be a live link up to Gaza for musical entertainment from young Palestinian musicians, courtesy of PalMusic.

Butler’s Emporium

“As winter approaches, the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to spread at an alarming rate in the occupied Palestinian territory and the Palestinian refugee camps of Lebanon,” says MAP’s Zahra Yassine. “Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) is continuing to provide essential equipment and medical supplies to support infection control efforts and to help health workers treat those who have fallen ill from the disease.”

HRPSC Chair, Katy Colley, adds: “This is a testing time for all of us, but we know the need for basic healthcare is growing every day for Palestinians, and the people of Hastings and Rye have a long history of reaching out and doing what they can to help.

Kino Cinema Rye

“The Raffle Draw Extravaganza on 22nd November will be a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate Palestinian culture. On the night we will hear uplifting music live from talented Palestinian performers both in the UK and within Gaza, uniting and reminding us that no border in the world can break our common humanity.”

• To view the full list of prizes and buy your raffle tickets visit hastingspalestinecampaign.org/raffle-for-medical-aid-for-palestinians.html



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

