By Senlac District Scouts

The volunteer leaders of the nine Scout Groups covering SENLAC district Scouts (four of which are within the Bexhill area) have returned from taking a well-earned rest this summer.

District chair Paul Plim remarked “Our leaders have done a fantastic job this year delivering a full Scout-based programme to the children within the district. The children really are learning skills for life with the Scouts. As well as the traditional elements such as knot-making, campfire-building and outdoor cooking, they are now picking up more vital skills for life in the future such as team building, leadership and diversity awareness. Nationally: the movement has grown, Scouts is open to all, and we believe it’s a priority to reflect the diversity of the communities we are in.”

However we are finding it very difficult to accommodate the demand for Scouting within Bexhill. Each of the groups are full to capacity, with children on their waiting lists in each section. For example the 9th Bexhill have one Beaver lodge packed full, with 30 potential youth members on their waiting list. They meet in their own hall but only use the hall for one Beaver meeting, when in fact they could easily accommodate two meetings a week if only they had another four Beaver leaders.

We are asking you to join us in growing Scouts in Bexhill and the surrounding area so that more young people, from a wider range of backgrounds, gain the skills they need to succeed in life: the skills they need to be happy, resilient and active citizens and leaders, making a positive impact in their communities and wider society. It’s your time, so tell us when and how you can help and we will match you with a group where your skills would be most of use. You needn’t go into the uniform sections as we also need people to oversee our groups on their executive management teams. To help us help our children contact our Senlac District commissioner Elaine at [email protected]

