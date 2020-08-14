As a newsletter from East Sussex County Council proclaims: “When the sun is out there is nowhere quite like the beach, and in East Sussex we have some of the most beautiful coastline around.” Referencing Hastings, it mentions “… the pebble beach with a vast stretch of sand at low tide, perfect for paddling and even making the odd sandcastle”.

But the best of all Hastings beaches is the one in St Leonards, which Hastings Borough Council is “delighted to announce” has retained Blue Flag status for another year for its Marina beach (recognising beaches for “being clean, safe and having an excellent water quality”).

Alongside Hastings’ Pelham beach, the Marina beach has also received the Seaside Award. In recognition of “the high standards of facilities they have to offer visitors and residents enjoying the seafront”.

One of our ‘Friends of HIP’ about to take a dip

Talking about the council’s priority in keeping the bathing water of high quality, Cllr Colin Fitzgerald, portfolio holder for Regeneration, Culture and Tourism says: “It’s great to see so many residents and visitors enjoying the summer holidays on our beaches.”

But he goes on to request that everyone does their part in protecting the environment and staying safe: “Use the bins provided for your litter or take it home with you … remember to ensure you continue to follow RNLI beach safety advice and keep social distancing.”

And regarding staying safe, since Saturday 18th July, we now have the lifeguards back in operation to ensure the safety of residents and visitors while enjoying the warmer weather. As if to make that point, on their first day of operation, a woman who got into difficulty in the sea was rescued and brought back to safety, with very minor injuries from the rocks.

Colin Fitzgerald gave a special ‘thank you’ to the lifeguard involved, Oliver, “for helping this woman get to safety by quickly reacting to the situation”.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

