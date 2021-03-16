As the St Michael’s Hospice Easter Bunny Hop cannot go ahead in the usual way this year, the Hospice are inviting you to buy your Bunny Hop goodie bags and host your own Easter egg hunt at home or in your gardens.

Each goodie bag costs £3.50 and includes everything you need for some fun this Easter; an Easter egg (kindly donated by Morrisons in Hastings), craft activity, colouring and activity sheets, templates for your Easter hunt signs, sweets and a small gift.

Goodie bags will be available to collect from the St Michael’s Hospice shop in Ore, on 22nd, 23rd, 26th and 27th March. Pick your collection date and time slot upon the purchase of your goodie bag. To place your order visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/bunnyhop.

PICTURE: Unsplash

During the pandemic, the fundraising team at the Hospice has run a number of virtual events to contribute towards the £14,400 the Hospice needs to raise every day to maintain their services. From virtual Open Gardens to online dog shows, there has been something for everyone.

The Hospice continues to be overwhelmed by the commitment of the local community to fundraise for the Hospice. Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Jill, commented: “Everyone at St Michael’s Hospice is so thankful for the money raised by our local community and we are always amazed by the passion and dedication of our supporters.”

• If you would like to fundraise for the Hospice, and need some inspiration, download their free virtual fundraising pack for ideas at: stmichaelshospice.com/vfp



