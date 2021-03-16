Close on the heels of being shortlisted for one award, Hastings Museum & Art Gallery has won a trophy in a second one. In 2020, the museum was shortlisted for Best Lockdown Project category of the Museums Change Lives Awards 2020.

The latest feather in their cap is for taking bronze in the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year category at Tourism South East’s Beautiful South Tourism Awards 2020/21. This award celebrates the very best tourism businesses and experiences the South and South East has to offer, within

18 categories. This includes a new Innovation in Tourism category which recognises businesses’ achievements over the last 18 months. All entrants also receive feedback from independent judges who are experts in the field.

2019 was a fantastic year in which the museum saw a significant increase in visitor figures as a result of the various events and activities held there. Visits were also boosted by several projects that allowed the museum to work with local schools and community groups.

Like all industries, 2020-21 was a tough year, but the introduction of the Hastings Digital Museum project, partially funded by the Chalk Cliff Trust during lockdown, helped the museum continue to engage with people through digital activities. Further funding from the Art Fund and Lottery funding will allow digital engagement to continue throughout 2021.

Welcoming the news, Cllr Colin Fitzgerald, lead for regeneration and tourism says: “Although this has been a difficult year for the museum, the team have continued to work incredibly hard … We look forward to the not-too-distant future when the museum is able to open and we can once again have visitors looking at all the excellent exhibitions in place.”



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

