A £2 million National Lottery fund has opened to celebrate the National Lottery’s 25th Birthday, with thousands of grants available to Sussex residents. The aim is to boost community spirit across the UK and appeal to individuals who might not have previously considered applying for National Lottery funding.

Everyone who submits an application will be entered into the lottery draw that will take place following the deadline of 2pm on Friday 6th December 2019. Applications will go through a checking process to ensure that the idea being funded is eligible and that the money will be used as intended.

A further £5.5 million will be released to grassroots community groups next year through The National Lottery Community Fund’s popular Awards For All scheme.

A National Lottery survey reveals that being part of a community makes people feel happier (84%), less lonely (81%) and mentally healthier (75%). It also revealed that community spirit remains alive and well in our neighbourhoods, with almost half of people surveyed (47%) saying there was strong community spirit in their local area.

Academy Award winners Aardman teamed up with The National Lottery to release a film to celebrate the fund – watch on youtube.

• For more information visit CelebrateNationalLottery25.com



