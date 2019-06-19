This is a press release from Hastings Borough Council (events schedule for the weekend included at end)



The 1066 Cycling Festival is a FREE two day festival celebrating everything cycling. Now in its fourth year, the festival will take place on Saturday 22 June in Hastings by the Pier and Sunday 23 June in Bexhill on De La Warr lawns.

The organised rides are bigger and better this year with Handsome Bicycles 50mile Sportive – a challenging ride around our beautiful but hilly1066 countryside. There are lots of other smaller rides such as the Sustrans family ride, the Hastings Urban Bike ride, the 1066 Cycle club or the Bexhill Wheelers and Classic Cycle Group tour ride.

Don’t let not owning a bike put you off! You can pre-book your bike for the weekend with Active Hastings Seaside Cycle Hire, just call Active Hastings on 01424 451051 before Thursday 20th June.

Andy Batsford, lead councillor for leisure at Hastings Borough Council said,

“Just like Freddy Mercury and Queen I love to ride my bicycle and this event is a brilliant way to inspire more of us to get out and enjoy this great way of getting fit and of reducing our carbon foot print.

There will be lots to do and see including; Active Hastings Peddle Powered Scalextric race, Handsome Bicycles Dr Bike, ESCC adapted and balance bikes, cycle jumble sale, learn to ride a BMX the right way with Source BMX team, free spin classes with Freedom leisure, decorate your bike workshops, Smoothie making with Sustrans and much more! Have a look at the visit1066country.com website for all the festival details.”

Cllr Jay Brewerton, Rother District Council cabinet member for young people, sport and leisure, said

“We’re once again pleased to support the cycling festival through Active Rother and we’re really keen to encourage residents to be active, promote cycling and ensure it is safe, with attractive routes accessible to all.

“The festival is a really exciting event with rides for people of all abilities from shorter to more challenging rides for the more experienced, as well as information on cycling. Many of our local companies are exhibiting and participating and there’s even the chance to learn how to ride a BMX from the professionals.

“You don’t even have to own a bike as you can hire one, so I’d encourage people to get on their bike, come down to the De La Warr Pavilion Lawns and join in the fun.”

The 1066 Cycling Festival is led by Hastings Borough Council’s Active Hastings team and Rother District Council’s Active Rother team, in partnership with East Sussex County Council and a wide range of voluntary, community and statutory organisations

Saturday 22 June Hastings schedule:

Source BMX obstacle course. Learn from professionals how to ride a BMX bike the right way.

One You Health Checks.

ProBike Wash.

Handsome Bicycles Brompton Challenge. How fast can you fold and unfold a Brompton Bicycle?

Sustrans Family Friendly Bike Ride. Free Bike Powered Smoothies and all you need to Bling your bike.

Freedom Leisure Live Spin Classes. Free Spin Classes for the public to have a go at.

Active Hastings Bike Powered Scalextric. Have a go on Active Hastings’ Peddle Powered Scalextric Game.

Seaside Cycle Hire Hut.For Saturday’s rides you can hire bikes out with Seaside Cycle Hire Hut, Pelham Place, (near Hastings Crazy Golf).

Free Handsome Bicycles Bike Maintenance Service. Get your bike checked over by Handsome Bicycles Dr Bike, offering free bike maintenance by a Cytech mechanic.

ESCC Cycle Training. Have a go on balance and adapted bikes: Provided by ESCC Training.

Hastings Urban Bikes. Start and finish at the Pier Set off time 3pm, retuning around 4.30pm.

1066 Cycle Club. This 23 mile (mixed surface) ride will be led by an experienced 1066 Cycle Club ride leader and supported by existing club members, who will ensure the everyone is kept safe and has a good time.

Bexhill Wheelers and Classic Cycle Group: Hastings & St. Leonards Sculpture Trail, 2pm, Grosvenor Gardens, St. Leonards. Contact Twig at [email protected]

Sunday 23 June Bexhill-on-sea schedule:

Historic Half Hundred. A British Cycling endorsed 50 mile ride taking in the best views of the 1066 area.

Pro-Bike Wash. For a small donation get your bike cleaned by a professional cleaning service

Bexhill Wheelers and Classic Cycle Group. Heritage around Bexhill Town,

Bexhill Lions Club. If you have worked up a thirst or appetite then we have Bexhill Lions Club providing you with a quick fix with their BBQ and drinks and all the money made goes towards great local causes.

Active Rother. Challenges you to a Peddle Powered Scalextric Race! Free to take part you pick your opponent.

ESCC Cycle Training. Have a go on balance and adapted bikes: Provided by ESCC Training.

CycleSafe Bikeability. Learn to Ride – get some tips on helping your child to ride without stabilizers CycleSafe Instructor Denise will be running free 20 min taster Learn to Ride lessons at the Bexhill De La Warr.

Handsome Bicycles Brompton Challenge. How fast can you fold and unfold a Brompton Bicycle?

Free Handsome Bicycles Bike Maintenance Service: Get your bike checked over by Handsome Bicycles Dr Bike, offering free bike maintenance by a Cytech mechanic.

Police and ESFRS.

Freedom Leisure.

Source Park, Hastings. Source Park trails; Due to the popularity of this last year, this year the Source Park have made it bigger and better!

Seaside Cycle Hire Hut, Hastings. For Sunday’s rides you can hire bikes out with Seaside Cycle Hire Hut, Pelham Place, (near Hastings Crazy Golf).



