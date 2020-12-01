During this second lockdown, HIP would love to support local shops offering delivery/online shopping during November with a #shoplocal list.



Stay off Amazon and shop local for Christmas! If you are an independent business, shop or creator from Hastings and St Leonard’s get in touch! To register interest, drop us an email [email protected]

Art

(inc ceramics, sculpture, painting, greetings cards)

4corners

@4corners_online

4corners.online

Digital art prints and clothing

Order direct from website. Delivery: UK £4.50. Free for orders over £30.

Discount code for new customers: MYFIRST (Min. spend £20).

Art Hastings – Launching 12th December

[email protected]

arthastings.co.uk

Artisan products, limited edition pieces, original artworks and fine art prints from emerging local artists.

Collection from East Sussex College Hastings.

Blue Print Planet

[email protected]

@blueprintplanet

etsy.com/uk/shop/BluePrintPlanet

Selection of designs ranging from retouched victorian illustrations to classic vehicles, iconic patents and natural wonders. Each design is drawn and composed and produces a negatives and hand coat our paper stock with Cyanotype solution prior to printing in their studio – with each print being made in house from A to Z.

Order from website.

Bob Beaney

www.bobbeaney.co.uk

High-quality calendar with local photos of Hastings and St Leonards. Profits go to the many social action projects that Kings Church Hastings are involved with.

Order from website with free hand-posted delivery for those in Hastings/St Leonards area.

Georgina Cook

[email protected]

www.georginacook.net

prints of unique views of Hastings & St Leonards, as well as Botanical prints of plants and flowers often found locally.

Via the postal service.

Cherry Pie Lane

cherrypielane.co.uk

@cherrypielane

Large selection of cards, postcards and prints including some related to Hastings.

Via the postal service.

The Clay Den

theclayden.com

@licyclaydenceramics and @benjamin_beckett

Sculpture made by Licy Clayden and Benjamin Beckett-wide range of designs.

Order from website.

Dora Dewsbery

@doradewsbery

etsy.com/uk/shop/DoraDrawrer

Currently selling two designs, Dog & Cat. Each individually hand coloured in high pigment inks with metallic (gold or silver) jingle bell on recycled stock. Each card comes with white envelope and is signed on the reverse.

Post via royal mail /offering free delivery/collection locally where possible

Morokoth

[email protected]

@morokoth_fournier

www.morokoth.com

Local artist and illustrator selling a range of greeting cards, prints and home decor.

Free UK delivery and all orders sent via postal service.

Pelham’s Fine Furniture & Ceramics

[email protected]

@liz_emtage_ceramics

www.pelhamsonline.com

Handmade porcelain lighting, tiles and gifts. Cards & handmade tweed bags, purses & tea cosies. Antique English furniture for sale & furniture restoration services.

Post worldwide / local collection.

Omega Studio

14 Grand Parade, St Leonard’s

Omegastudiostleonards

Selling contemporary and vintage jewellery, ceramics, glass, art and of course Christmas Decorations.

Collection via shop.

Sophie Shaw

@shaw_makes

sophieshawart.bigcartel.com

Paintings and limited edition giclée prints. Sophie hopes to also expand her shop with other artists over the next few weeks.

Order from website-need to check re delivery

Louise Whitham

@louisewhithamartist

louisewhitham.com

Large sea scape oil paintings. Small handmade eco prints.

Viewing by appointment at the Titanic Arts Club. St Leonards on Sea.

Rebel Gallery

@RebelGallery

www.rebelgallery.co.uk

Limited edition edition prints and photographs of Hastings.

Free local delivery.

Unit 33

[email protected]

@unit33hastings

Book bindery with an art supply store, we sell paper, card, marbled wrapping paper, hand-marbled paper, books, stationary, boxes, prints, cards.

Jewellery

Catherine Hambridge Jewellery

[email protected]

@catherinehambridgejewellery

www.catherinehambridgedesigns.com

Handmade Silver and contemporary jewellery with a sustainable focus that is predominately made with eco silver, the 100% recycled alternative and recycled 9ct or Fair Trade Gold.

Place an order through her website. Postage is free on all UK orders. Most sterling silver orders take 7-10 days to make and for 9ct gold there’s a 4 week turnaround. You can find more information on her website about Christmas ordering cut-off dates.

Julie Kirk Jewellery

@juliekirkjewellery

https://juliekirkjewellery.com

Hastings based artist making jewellery. Stock items only.

Free signed delivery via post.

Tiny Treat Boutique

[email protected]

@tinytreatboutique

Tinytreatboutique.etsy.com

Miniature cake based jewellery and make your own kits.

The Gingerbread House kit is especially good for Christmas!

The Silvery

The Silvery, Unit 1, London Road Mews, Bexhill on Sea

[email protected]

@thesilvery

www.thesilvery.co.uk

Jewellery made from real pieces of nature covered in pure silver, the item remains preserved inside the silver, so every piece is truly unique!

Free Royal Mail Delivery for all orders, order via website or email with any queries.

Fabrics

Missy Mop Fabrics

[email protected]

@missymopfabrics

www.missymopfabrics.co.uk

Deadstock dress fabrics.

Free delivery within Hastings & St Leonards.

Clothing and accessories

Courthouse Cooperative

@courthousecooperative

An eclectic group of collectors, makers and menders offering items for the body, home and garden.

Order from social media, click and collect available.

Little Mashers

[email protected]

@littlemashers

www.littlemashers.com

Print and produce creative clothing and gifts for kids and sell creative bits and pieces from all over the world.

Pick up from the shop from 11am – 5pm Mondays-Fridays

O Moon

[email protected]

@_o_moon

omoon.co.uk

Sustainable, ethical, handmade, recycled, repurposed childrenswear clothing.

Order from website with free local delivery.

Om Pom Pom

[email protected]

@ompompom

www.ompompom.com

Local designer maker; scarves, hats, cushion covers and more.

Collection from home studio to collect on the doorstep or can deliver.

St Leonards Modern Goods

[email protected]

@stleonardsmoderngoods https://www.stleonardsonline.com/collections/modern-goods

British made leather accessories for men and women.

Mames Place Hastings

www.mamesplace.co.uk

@mamesplacehastings

Pre-loved clothing for women and men plus additional accessories.

Sea Whistle

[email protected]

@sea_whistle

Sustainable clothes for children.

Direct message on Instagram to place an order.

Sea Whistle are offering click and collect, post out and local delivery.

Gift wrapping options also available.

Homeware/household supplies

Butlers Emporium

@butlersemporium3

https://butlers-emporium.square.site

All sorts available perfect for gifting including cards, soap, homewares, jewellery and clothes.

Order through the website and will be offering postage and pick-up.

Carola van Dyke

[email protected]

@carolavandyke

www.carolavandyke.com

Design quirky cushions and whimsical textile ‘taxidermy’.

Deliver locally or post for free.

Common Clay

@commonclay

commonclay.bigcartel.com

Ceramic stoneware cups, plates and vases with colourful patterns. Common Clay also offers classes and community workshops in non-Covid times.

Dyke and Dean

@dykeanddean

www.dykeanddean.com

A range of stylish household supplies/accessories perfect for those looking to re-decorate.

Order through the website (local delivery and collection available).

Enchanted Melts with Chels

@enchanted_melts_by_chels

@Melts by Chel

Handmade vegan friendly soy wax melts in different colours and scents.

Message on FB or Instagram or email to order. Free delivery for those who live local.

Merchant Malloy

@merchantmalloy

www.merchantmalloy.com

Whimsical hand-printed accessories and homewares.

Order from website -she will dispatch in 1-3 days.

Deliver locally as a free service and free postage to the UK.

Milk + Hustle

[email protected]

@Milkandhustle – No website yet.

A range of goods from UK based creators, including ceramics, jewellery, prints, soap, accessories. Also, coffee and coffeebeans.

Message via Instagram (Milkandhustle) to order and they will hand deliver.

Pass Muster

[email protected]

@passmustertrading – No website yet.

Shop and workshop that sells restored furnitue, homewares, gifts and art. Will be posting on Instagram and offering collection from the shop along with local delivery. Customers can also email them with requests.

Purdy Glass & Mirror Designs

www.purdyshop.com

Decorative handmade mirrors and glass for your home and garden. Many colourful designs, some inspired by the local landscape and architecture.

Click and Collect or local delivery available.

Sherbet Linen

[email protected]

@sherbetlinen

www.sherbetlinen.com

Candles, gift sets, room sprays.

Wallpaper by Deborah Bowness

[email protected]

www.deborahbowness.com/shop

wallpaper designs.

Willow Weaver

[email protected]

@juliegurrwillowweaver

www.willowweaver.com/shop

Hand-made willow baskets.

Order through the online shop, delivery is 3-5 days if in stock or email Julie to enquire about out of stock orders.

Gifts

Emma’s Eco Shop

[email protected]

@emmasecoshop

emmasecoshop.wikaniko.com

Eco friendly and sustainable products and gifts.

Order online with delivery fee, or by email for free delivery in Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and surrounding areas.

Forever Foxed

[email protected]

@foreverfoxed

foreverfoxed.etsy.com

Terrier inspired cards and gifts for dog lovers and their pooches.

Order via the online shop, delivery via postal service is 3-5 days.

Hobbilicious Services

[email protected]

@sales.hobbilicious

www.hobbilicious.com

Personalised gifts – MDF, craft board and mylar stencils.

Local delivery or by post.

The Little Shop

@thelittleshopUK

www.naturalskincaredeli.co.uk

Sustainable accessories gifts and a full range of refillable organic ingredients for aromatherapy and mostly to encourage our customers to make organic skin care without all unnecessary harmful ingredients. Also offer a prescription service and to make bespoke skin care products.

Click and collect during lockdown and free local delivery.

Paisley and Friends

[email protected]

@paisleyandfriends

http://www.paisleyandfriends.co.uk

A colourful shop in the heart of St Leonards-on-Sea, selling cards, gifts, accessories and clothing, supplied by small businesses and individual designer makers.

For delivery order form website: paisleyandfriends.co.uk or for click and collect options email.

Pop-in at Two 63

263 London Road

[email protected]

@popinattwo63

Art from local makers and more.

New pop-up shop. Will be starting through Instagram with collection times booked. Website coming soon.

Turn The Tide

@turnthetidehastings

Items from 50+ local people who make, create, design or have a small business themselves.

Offering collection and delivery with orders placed on their social media. They will be doing daily posts on social media with window displays showcasing items that can be bought..

Bicycles and repair

High Tide Cycles

Marina Court

https://www.instagram.com/hightidecycles/

hightidecycles.co.uk

High-quality bicycle servicing, including ebikes, and excellent professional advice.

Currently still open 10am-4pm Tues to Sat.

Ring Andy on 01424 424576 for queries.

Plants

Simply Garden

@simply_garden

www.simplygarden.org

Beautiful array of houseplants and plant accessories.

Waterworks Plant Company

@waterworks_plant_co

Unit 32, Britannia Enterprise Centre (the yard near Morrinsons)

Indoor plants, outdoor plants, bulbs, planters, plant theatres, all sorts of items for your houseplants or garden.

Has authorisation as garden centre status to open on Fridays and Saturdays 10.30am to 3pm. Offering a delivery service in Hastings or St Leonards.

Records and Books

The Bookkeeper Bookshop

facebook.com/thebookkeeperbookshop1066

Family-run bookshop selling secondhand books and new books by local authors.

In the shop 12 til 4 Tuesdays to Saturdays to process orders so collection etc will be possible as well as making appointments for private browsing.

Also offering unique personalised book delivery 3 books for £10-message @rhi_bartonx or @rhibarbpie on Instagram, who will send a questionnaire link to you. Once filled out they will review, choose 3 books for you and then send out paypal link. They will then package and deliver for you.

Printed Matter Bookshop

[email protected]

@printedmatterhastings

www.printedmatterhastings.co.uk

Click & collect service available from the shop on Thursday – Saturdays. Select ‘Collect from Store’ or email customer orders.

Wow and Flutter

[email protected]

@wowandflutterhastings

Records, comics, art and coffee. Visit their Discogs page for rarities.

Online vouchers available via email.

Collection from the shop every Saturday, socially distancing. Free local delivery if requested.

Drinks

Eve Apple Press

www.eveapplepress.co.uk

www.facebook.com/eveapplepress

Apple juice. St Leonards 6 packs @ £20 (750ml) and 330ml bottles available.

Local delivery and collection.

Rumbustian

Rumbustian.co.uk

Rumbustian is a small batch, premium, hand-crafted rum from the heart of Hastings Old Town.

Online sales, deliveries and shop collection.

Edible Treats

Katjas Cakes

[email protected]

@katjascakes

www.katjascakes.co.uk

Bespoke cakes made to order. Decorated with buttercream. Vegan option available. Saturday treats. Christmas cakes, mince pies, yule logs and decorated biscuits all being offered for Xmas to order only.

Collection from Britannia Yard or local delivery available.

