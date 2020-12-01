With Christmas fast approaching and retailers soon to open fully, East Sussex designers have responded to an appeal to help from leading business organisations, The Alliance of Chambers of East Sussex (ACES) and Team East Sussex.

Designers across the county were challenged to produce a design to enourage people to purchase their gifts from local retailers and to hold off buying Christmas presents until lockdown finishes and consider buying from local retailers online.

Submissions were reviewed by Christina Ewbank, Chief Executive of ACES and Graham Peters, Chair of Team East Sussex. Of the many high-quality entries received, Studio Polpetto’s was chosen as, in the view of the judges: “It successfully captures the key message about buying from local retailers in a design that simply shouts Christmas.”

Studio Polpetto’s bright design depicting a Christmas Gift with the message: “Buy Local. Buy Later, Buy Local Online” will be appearing in shop windows everywhere as lockdown comes to a close, while also encouraging people to behave responsibly and stay safe.

Lou Eldon of Studio Polpetto commented “I was delighted to be asked to help. Supporting local retailers is so important at this time of year and thrilled that my design was chosen to be used throughout East Sussex.”

Christina Ewbank, commented: “We are delighted to be getting this important message out across the county by using Studio Polpetto’s wonderful work. We are grateful to the designers who participated and hope that the message will resonate and encourage everyone to buy local, buy later and if necessary, buy local online.”

Graham Peters, Chair of Team East Sussex, commented: “This has been the most difficult year for so many of our local companies. By working together I hope we can get the message out that you can do your Christmas shopping locally and do it safely in a responsible way, to help our local retailers and support our high streets. We are especially grateful to Lou Eldon of Studio Polpetto for everything that she has done to help us get the message out in a timely and effective way.”

• Businesses interested in using the free shop local materials can download them from the Locate East Sussex website here.

