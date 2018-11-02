Local business Plastipack Ltd has been awarded the 2018 Institute of Physics Business Innovation Award for the development of EnergyGuard™ Selective Transmission material in collaboration with the University of Surrey. The award recognises Plastipack’s excellence in innovation, delivering significant economical and societal impact through the application of physics.

Each year, the Institute of Physics (IOP) awards the prize to a handful of companies of all sizes that they believe have excelled in innovation, delivering significant economic and/or societal impact through the application of physics.

Plastipack was founded in 1998 and is based in St Leonards. It received the award at an event at the Houses of Parliament. The award was given for their development of the swimming pool cover material – EnergyGuard™ Selective Transmission. This material maximises pool temperatures while inhibiting the growth of algae, making it Plastipack’s most innovative and environmentally friendly cover material to date, reducing heating costs as well as chemical usage.

Plastipack Limited is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of energy and resource-saving water covering products for swimming pools and commercial water covering materials.

The products are used to protect water areas, maintain a controlled temperature (both warm and cold) and provide protection from solar radiation to prevent the build-up of algae and other contaminants. In addition, the cover can prevent 98% of water evaporation. The covers also reduce the need for chemical water treatment and therefore reduce the end users’ environmental impact.

They have worked in collaboration with Brighton, The London Met and Surrey Universities. Together with their own in-house development team, their focus has been to create high performance materials that meet customers’ requirements as well as providing high quality customer service, technical and marketing support.

As manufacturers of energy and resource-saving products, Plastipack Ltd is committed to environmentally-responsible cradle-to-grave design and production. This means that they consider sustainability throughout the product life-cycle right through to disposal of excess materials.



