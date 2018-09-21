Up to about 10 years ago, architect Iain Exley was living in London. He then decided to move to Hastings with his wife and children. Part of the reason for the move was that it was a good place for his children to grow up. With the sea on their doorstep, the country park at the edge of town and the other amenities of the surrounding area, there was plenty to recommend it. However, because of his profession, Iain was also fascinated by the varied architecture of the area. As the town has been built in a series of waves over many centuries, with each era leaving its mark on Hastings to this day, it proved an attractive proposition.

For some years he continued to commute up to London for work. In June 2016 he finally took the plunge and set up a firm in Hastings itself. Initially this was just run from his bedroom, but he soon took on an office in the Old Town, situated above a popular pub. The practice has since grown apace, planning to take on a 7th member of staff later this year. Now situated in the 19th century buildings of Wellington Square, his office looks down on the pleasant central garden.

Since he specialises in dealing with listed buildings, Hastings has provided many interesting projects. With many of the houses in the area of advanced age, the long-term effects of the sea air have taken their toll. Endorsing William Morris’ view that we are the custodians of listed buildings, he always seeks to preserve the historical features for future generations. That said, whilst he will be very clear on what changes cannot be made to listed buildings, his knowledge in the area allows him to suggest ways of achieving clients’ desired aims within those limitations. He also works with the Hastings Urban Design Group (urbandesignhastings.com), an organisation that seeks to ensure future developments continue to enhance locals’ lives.

But it is not just the architecture of Hastings that he seeks to protect. He is a great believer that a town needs a varied population to thrive. Having seen too many people in their 20s move away from their homes to get experience, he seeks to help stem that tide. To that end, he offers apprenticeship positions at his firm. Historically he has taken on such apprentices through direct contact. With his specialist knowledge on listed buildings, he still works with projects in London, enabling those he takes on to gain a wider level of experience without having to leave town. One of his apprentices, having worked with him for a year, is soon to take the knowledge gained to Canada.

Having taken on additional office space in anticipation of future expansion, he is also looking to help out other businesses. His intention is to rent out office space with the same views as his own office on a monthly basis to local businesses that need it. He hopes that this will enable small businesses to make use of a space to grow without the concerns of long leases or hefty overheads.

• The firm’s website is iainexley.co.uk. It can be found on the First Floor of 19 Wellington Square, or reached by telephone on 01424 404606.

