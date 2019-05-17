As a local newspaper, we like to think of ourselves as part of the community. We cover local events, review local authors and provide reasonably priced advertising space for local businesses. Wishing to engage with our readership, our editorial meetings have always been open to all. However, few people take us up on that offer, possibly put off by the serious business nature of those meetings.

We have therefore elected to hold a more informal affair. The HIP Social is intended to give an opportunity to meet the HIP team in a more relaxed environment. As with the editorial meetings, this event is open to all, whether prospective advertisers, potential contributors or just interested readers. If you want to learn more about the paper, and maybe discuss getting more involved yourself, then this is the event for you.

The date has been set as Tuesday 4th June, starting at 5:00pm and continuing until 7:00pm. The location is Graze on Grand, located on the sea-front just west of Warrior Square. The price of admission is £5.00, plus a 92p booking fee. There will be a variety of free buffet food available, prepared by Graze’s in-house chef. Graze are also going to be offering their special splash and dash deal on wine for all attendees.

• Tickets can be purchased online via Facebook @hastingsindependentpress



