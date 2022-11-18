HIP talks to Pete Gibson and Brigitte Wrenn, directors of the new Pilates fitness studio on St Leonards Sea front to learn more about Reformer Pilates and find out what inspired them to set up here in Hastings.

Fitness is big business and those looking to get fit can easily become confused by the competing routes to a healthy body. But dig deep and some fundamental aspects usually emerge, such as the development of core strength. Pilates focuses on these fundamentals as well as helping to deal with injuries that people have accumulated during their life.

Pete and his partner Brigitte first got interested in health and fitness through participation in competitive sports and taking part in fitness activities from a young age: “It seemed a natural progression to move into the fitness industry.”

This eventually led to an interest in teaching Reformer Pilates, a method using reformer apparatus, rather than the mat-based Pilates version; the specially designed machines make the process more intensive and dynamic as well as flexible. “Running a Reformer Pilates studio you get lots of referrals from osteopaths and physios plus people coming with a wide variety of injuries and medical issues. You need the experience, the training and the confidence to deal with a diverse range of clients.”

Pete and Brigitte used to present on a fitness convention circuit. One venue was the Pontins at Camber Sands with hundreds of people taking part: “Hastings was our retreat away from the madness,” says Brigitte.

They moved to Hastings in 2018 and started looking for a premises almost immediately. It was hard to find the right place and in the meantime they continued to run their Health & Fitness business in London.

An ideal premises finally secured on the seafront in St Leonards, they launched into a whirlwind of activity helped by “an amazing group of skilled local tradespeople”. Brigitte says they were determined to open at the beginning of September 2022, an exciting but daunting project. “After a five-week turnaround, we transformed the carpet warehouse into a high spec, bright, airy studio space equipped with top-of-the-range Pilates equipment – and making the most of the incredible sea views.”

The studio is also an education centre hosting STOTT PILATES training. This method has its roots in the original teachings of Joseph Pilates but has changed and evolved based on what is now known about exercise and the human body.

Brigitte as lead instructor trainer is currently running an intensive reformer course, training the next generation of Pilates instructors. More courses, including mat, reformer, injuries and Total Barre training are all being planned for 2023 – Total Barre being dynamic ballet-based training that focuses on strength, flexibility, stamina and core stability.

Asked about what makes Sea Breeze special, Pete says the benefits of Reformer Pilates are well documented: “The machines literally ‘reform’ your body. The feedback we’ve had since opening go along the lines of: “We’ve been waiting a long time for something like this to open”.

“Reformer Pilates improves muscular strength and enhances muscle tone,” Pete explains. “And it helps manage lower back pain by building core strength and stabilising the spinal muscles. Greater flexibility helps to build longer, leaner muscles and aligns posture: this improves balance, helps manage high blood pressure, decreases stress levels and improves coordination.” Not only that, he says but “it helps to maintain a healthy weight – when teamed with balanced nutrition.”

There is a free 30-minute Reformer Orientation session to prepare clients for the Beginners Reformer classes – ‘beginners’ doesn’t mean an ‘easy’ Pilates session, more of a straightforward, easy-to-follow entire body workout. “Once clients build a sound foundation, more challenging classes can be attempted,” says Brigitte. “The reformers can act as a low-level rehabilitation tool. But at the other end of the scale they are a super-advanced challenging beast of a machine!”

“We have been blown away and delighted by the positivity and enthusiasm shown by everyone attending classes. We love the location of the studio and the fantastic, ever-changing views of the seaside.”



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

