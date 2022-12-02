East Sussex County Council is providing information on how to cope with the cost-of-living crisis. The information in this article comes from one of their newsletters.

The recent costs of living increases have led to tough decisions for many people on how to spend their money, and others need advice and financial support to afford rent, fuel bills and everyday items. To help with these issues, East Sussex County Council are continuing to collate local and national resources.

• For full information go to www.eastsussex.gov.uk and search Support with cost of living

Benefits Calculators

Free on-line checkers can answer questions about savings, income and outgoings to get benefit advice for you, your family or someone you work with: www.entitledto.co.uk

Government Support

The government has created a web area for families to find out what support they could be eligible for if in receipt of Universal Credit, Child Benefit, Working Tax Credit or Disability Benefit: helpforhouseholds.campaign.gov.uk

Household Support Extended

In May, the government announced a further extension of the Household Support Fund which will run from October until the end of March 2023. ESCC will be working with schools, further education, and early years providers to issue food vouchers to all families with eligible children/students for the school holidays.

Eligible school pupils should automatically receive HUGGG food vouchers ahead of each holiday. Eligible children with early years providers will also receive vouchers to cover this period.

• For more information on the HUGGG voucher system and how it works, follow the link

• For any other query contact: [email protected] or s[email protected]

Help to Keep Warm

• For advice on how to keep your house warm, go to warmeastsussex.org.uk and click on DIY hints or www.moneysavingexpert.com and search for Heat the human not the home.

• For help, advice, and financial support: East Sussex Warm Home Check service offers

free advice, along with home energy efficiency visits for eligible households: warmeastsussex.org.uk or

0800 464 7307 or text WARM to 80011.

• Citizens Advice offers energy advice, financial support and fuel vouchers: www.citizensadvice1066.co.uk or 01424 869 352.

Household Support Fund

Families facing hardship can get help with essential household costs. Support is also available via local district and borough councils for emergency help with bills and other items; the local authority will decide eligibility and arrange a payment if the applicant is entitled:

www.hastings.gov.uk search Household Support Fund

Help with Utility Bills

British Gas Energy Trust (not just for British Gas customers): follow link

Southern Water Hardship Fund to provide additional assistance to individuals who are experiencing financial difficulty: follow link

Debt support

Advice on dealing with debt is available from a number of online sources:

• Step Change debt charity: www.stepchange.org

• Hastings branch of Citizens Advice: www.citizensadvice1066.co.uk

• Government website: www.gov.uk search Options for paying off your debts

• Debt Advice Foundation: call their debt advisers free on 0800 043 40 50

• National Debtline: www.nationaldebtline.org

• East Sussex County Council have a network of community groups, charities and other local organisations that offer a wide range of support. If you have any content either local or national, send it to [email protected]



