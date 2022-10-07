Poems, stories and book reviews needed

If you want to see your work published in these pages, here’s how. HIP Literature is always on the lookout for poems, short stories and book reviews. We are particularly keen to publish work from local writers who may never have seen their work in print before. Of course, we can only use submissions that fit into the format and standards of our pages, so here are a few tips.

The biggest mistake many make is to send us writing that is much too long. Study the literature pages and note how the design works. The crossword is always there, leaving limited space for book reviews, stories, poems or local literature news – about 1,200 words in total, allowing for pics too. An ideal length for a review or story is 300-600 words, although there is some flexibility. Shorter poems with short line lengths are always easier to fit into Poetry Corner, so take a look online at some back issues to see how this works.

It’s always best to submit written articles as a word doc attachment and make sure any pics are high resolution. Email submissions to [email protected] and if you want to check out an idea with us first, that’s fine. Be aware of fortnightly issue dates and if a piece is time-sensitive we would ideally need it two weeks before publication. Poems, stories and reviews may be filed away for a future issue date. We look forward to reading your work.



