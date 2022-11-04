Trouble is Her Business

By Helen Murphy and Nick Pelling

Raymond Chandler is surely the king of 1940s crime noir fiction, and his novels, such as The Big Sleep, have led to some iconic films. However, if you try to read Chandler today, the glaring sexism arguably leaves it feeling corny, outdated and maybe even a bit unsavoury. In The Long Goodbye, for example, Chandler devotes over a page to discussing a taxonomy of blondes: the “cute,” the “perky,” the “ice blue statuesque,” the “showpiece,” and, inevitably the “soft and willing alcoholic blondes.” On top of this pyramid of misogyny, there is, of course, the bleached-out, psychotic, femme fatale.

But Hastings author Helen Jacey is doing something extraordinary: she is reinventing the genre, with the simple but ingenious idea of creating women on the page who are not simply the products of male fantasy. For example, a key character is Beatty Falaise, a sixty-something queen of California’s female detective world who takes Jacey’s young protagonist, Elvira Slate, under her wing. We are also introduced to a lesbian sub-world and trans characters, and all manner of complex, plausible ‘broads,’ so to speak. Even the men are not all defined by degrees of wisecracking machismo. In short, she has been credited with creating a new genre: ‘feminist crime noir.’

Cover art for Jailbird Detective

CREDIT: Cassia Friello /Helen Jacey

Although the novels are set in LA, there is an intriguing twist: Elvira Slate is English. Her ‘real’ name is the starkly plain Ida Boyd. Unlike many of the glossy female stars of the films, she is actually a spikey, ballsy working-class girl with south London “in her blood.” We are introduced to Ida/Elvira in Jacey’s first book, Jailbird Detective, as a woman betrayed and banged up in Holloway prison. Put there in part, thanks to dodgy boyfriend, Billy; a slick-backed spiv. But don’t assume that men have to be the baddies in fem-noir. As with most of Jacey’s characters, Billy is not all bad. Indeed, although Ida is on the run from the authorities, she nevertheless finds time to enjoy Billy’s charms. But it is nothing to do with being ‘soft and willing’. It is sex on Ida’s terms: a frantic fix for a jailbird. Three pages later she is putting a bullet in a mobster’s forehead and fleeing to the States and a new identity.

We met Helen at the suitably named ‘Heist,’ in Norman Road. We asked her how difficult it is to imagine 1940s LA from a room in Hastings. Turns out that she has a real connection with California and spent many years there. She certainly paints a convincing picture of dark dramas unfolding against the shimmering Pacific. But it is not all confected from a lurid imagination: she is a meticulous constructor of plots. It takes three hardback notebooks to prepare one novel. She loves period research – reading yesterday’s newspapers and watching the old films – surely the best homework for a rainy day.

Jacey has written, and indeed taught extensively on the theory and mechanics of fiction and worked as a screenwriter and story consultant in the industry. She has even published a guide on how to write memorable female characters and created a publishing company for feminist noir: Shedunnit. Her latest book is Dead Languages and Other Stories. This might well be the perfect introductory work for the uninitiated: it is a novelette with short stories. And what is particularly fantastic is that it is being given a ritzy launch party – featuring 1940s jazz, cocktails and a murder mystery quiz – at the Regency Rooms on the seafront. It may not be the Sunset Strip but it should be a blast.

• The launch party for Dead Languages and Other Stories is at the Regency Rooms 57 Marina on November 12 from 7.30pm. Tickets are £16 available on eventbrite.



