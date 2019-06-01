Press Release



Friday June 14th – 7.30pm (film screening at 7.30pm)

Kino-Teatr St Leonards

Tickets are £10 available from Kino-Teatr box office and online through Ticketsource

Following the release of their fifth critically-acclaimed album Fair Lady London, songwriters Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou return to the Kino-Teatr this June.

The duo have performed everywhere from The Royal Albert Hall to the home of the Grand Ole Opry- The Ryman Auditorium, from The Warsaw Congress to The Greek Theatre LA, and been championed across national press and radio, including by Bob Harris.

Founders of the legendary acoustic club ‘The Lantern Society’ held in London and right here in Hastings, this is a rare chance to see the duo perform a full set in the grand surroundings of the Kino-Teatr.

The evening will begin with a film screening of ‘Fair Lady London – The Making of the Album Film’

Support comes from singer-songwriter Hayley Savage, a local artist who came to Trevor & Hannah’s attention whilst performing at The Lantern Society.

‘She is a powerful writer, subtle, honest and heart-breaking, with a voice that would hold it’s own on any stage and in any era.’ Trevor Moss.

A ‘folk’ record of sorts, Fair Lady London is more a paean to the capital city they love and personal reflections upon leaving their home to relocate to the South coast. With voices that could melt any heart, there are songs here that stand strong against anything they have ever done. The album was released to universal acclaim.

‘Moss’s burbling guitar is reminiscent of Michael Chapman, Hannah-Lou’s cut-crystal voice like a modern Sandy Denny, but woven into the traditional structure are songs very much rooted in the present rather than the past.’ Mojo



