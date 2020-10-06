Southwater Area Community Centre is running a new comm-unity-based art show called Time Is On Our Side from 9th October. The show was originally planned for April as part of the A Town Explores a Book Festival but was cancelled due to lockdown.

The show features artists of all ages and walks of life, from children to pensioners, and is very loosely based on the H G Wells novel, The Time Machine.

Time Machine by Nick Hill

Organiser Nick Hill has been putting on art events at the Centre once or twice a year since 2009. The idea is to bring attention to the possibilities offered by the Community Centre and give local artists a chance to show off their talents. This year the show features mixed media, paintings, embroidery, photography and more. The selection is eclectic, with something to please all tastes and styles.

A stripped-back, private view is planned for 9th October (following coronavirus safety guidelines). Many exhibits will be for sale and a small donation will go to the Centre.

n Time Is On Our Side is open from Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm and runs from 9th to 30th October 2020. Nick hopes it will inspire people, or at least bring smiles

to viewers’ faces.

For more info, please contact

Nick on 07984732716.



