The Selecter will be playing an extended, hit-rich set with some added live favourites and surprises. Iconic frontwoman Pauline Black returns, co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson. They will also be joined for a few songs by vocalist Rhoda Dakar who will play a DJ Set to open the night.

Pauline Black is one of very few women in the 2-Tone scene – she is often referred to as the Queen of Ska. Not only a crucial figure in the music community, Black is also a published author, gifted actress and a celebrated style icon.

The anarchic passion that fuelled Selecter gigs during the original 2-Tone era is still there, except the pair are more driven than ever. Their confidence is sky-high and they’re also writing the best songs of their career, which is saying something given the enduring popularity of hits like Three Minute Hero, Missing Words, Too Much Pressure and On My Radio.

The Selecter continue to release new music, charting new albums in the UK in the last couple of years, proving that 2-Tone is still as relevant and important as it was 40 years ago. In October 2017 The Selecter released studio album Daylight – their most urgent, politically engaged and purely uplifting record since the days of Too Much Pressure and Celebrate The Bullet.

Rhoda Dakar’s career began as lead vocalist with all-woman 2-Tone band The Bodysnatchers who toured with The Selecter. The Bodysnatchers’ first single was double A-side “Let’s Do Rocksteady” with “Ruder Than You”. Rhoda also later sang and collaborated with The Specials.

2-Tone was a crucial, multi-racial, multi-cultural explosion. Borne out of Coventry and the Midlands it remade British pop from 1979 onwards. The main bands who pioneered the movement were The Selecter, The Beat, The Specials and Madness. 2019 also sees the 40th anniversary of 2-Tone.

