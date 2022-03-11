











CREDIT: Mark Richards

After almost two years of hibernation, Fat Tuesday blasted back into Hastings in a blaze of rock, rhythm and revelry. It included the Umbrella Parade, Preservation Sunday, Slim Monday and, of course, the Fat Tuesday rolling tour. Perhaps Hastings’ very own rolling thunder review. There were so many gigs, unplugged and uber-plugged, that it was hard to know where to put your ears. In a world gone mad, thank God for the

Mardi Gras. It’s back. And that’s a fact.





CREDIT: Michelle Shakesby

CREDIT: Paul Capewell



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

