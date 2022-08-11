By Susan Desrosiers

Just over ten years ago, Ian Bowden, musician, musical director and graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, had an idea. His career as a musician was evolving into more musical production than performance and his desire to bring the joy of music to people brought about the birth of the Rye Jazz Festival. “If you book them, they will come” must have been his mantra as his dream of building an international jazz and blues festival in the ancient town of Rye was born. Ten years on, and with only Covid forcing a temporary relocation to the De la Warr pavilion in 2021, the festival in this historic Cinque Ports town is going stronger than ever.

I spoke to Ian last week about the festival’s inception and continuing growth. The words ‘passion,’ ‘determination’ and ‘commitment’ kept coming up in our conversation, and for good reason. What started as a small and compact celebration of music in 2012 featuring, among others, legendary drummer Ginger Baker of Cream fame, has since developed into an annual event that attracts some of the world’s top musicians and fans from around the globe. Acts like Dionne Warwick, Jose Feliciano, Sergio Mendes and Gregory Porter are just a few of the incredibly talented musicians the festival has featured.

When I commented on the eclectic style of music being performed this year, featuring acts such as Curtis Stigers and Emilie Sande, Ian explained that people may have fixed ideas about the word ‘Jazz’, “the four letter word that can be marmite to some people”. But as Ian explained, the roots of much of our modern day music originates in the early instrumentation of slaves in the American south and is genetically linked to jazz and blues.

Getting the acts to perform in the beautiful ancient church of St Mary’s “was a dream come true”. Whilst Rye Jazz has a very good relationship with the De La Warr pavilion, who just recently hosted Macy Gray, it is the intimate setting of St Mary’s that really seems to be the festival’s spiritual home. How does a small town such as Rye attract such big name acts? “It takes time to get artists to perform – asking at the right time – nurturing those relationships and never giving up. I’ve reached for the stars and I occasionally catch one!”

Of course, putting on a festival of this stature requires funding. All the musicians are paid, whether they are featured acts in the ancient church of St Mary’s or are part of the free music happening all over the town during the weekend. A substantial amount of money needs to be raised and it takes a “monumental effort” to achieve that. “You have to find a way for local companies to say yes. Funding is absolutely key to growing something into something for the future.”

Although there were some who doubted Ian’s dream of bringing world class music to Rye in the beginning, the town now benefits enormously from the event with many repeat visitors coming to the town year after year, boosting the local economy. But, as Ian is keen to point out, it’s not all about “the dollar”. He and his colleagues are not big music promoters, but rather a small independent family who are passionate about music and the joy and well-being it brings to people. And he points out that there is a real “feel-good factor” for the companies sponsoring the festival. They are contributing to something that brings together people from all walks of life, “for the greater good of Rye. That’s why it’s called the Rye Jazz Festival.”

Are there musicians Ian would love to see here in the future? “I’d love to book George Benson. Or Sting.” It seems no height of fame and talent is beyond Ian’s reach. “Keep passionate and focussed on your goal” were the words Ian used to explain the success of his dream to create a small “New Orleans” in the town of Rye. Let’s hope that on this tenth anniversary, the beat will go on for many years to come.

