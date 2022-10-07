One of Hastings’ most iconic concert venues and arts facilities, St Mary in the Castle, is to close. HIP invited musicians, artists, creatives, venue users and its owner to comment on the news and suggest possible ways to save it.

> Olivia Shaw

Chair, Barefoot Opera

The closing of St Mary in the Castle is an ‘own goal’ for Hastings. Finding appropriate performance venues in Hastings and St Leonards is already a challenge for local and touring companies. To lose what could be considered the jewel in the crown of local performance spaces will mean that many of Hastings cultural events –including live music, theatre and exhibitions – will have to move out of town, thereby taking both the cultural and economic benefit away from Hastings and St Leonards. This does not make sense.

> St Mary in the Castle Charitable Trust

As of November 2022, after a tenancy that has run for nearly ten years, the St Mary in the Castle Charitable Trust will be ending our lease with Hastings Borough Council. We have had many communications regarding financial help from Hastings Borough Council and despite providing numerous business plans and financial documents at the request of HBC, to this date, they have not formally responded to our request.

Since the pandemic we have had fewer venue hires and lower audience numbers, meaning we are unable to cover costs going forward. Having looked at all other funding opportunities to no avail, we now have no choice but to close.

> Jane Gordon

Artistic Director of the Hastings Early Music Festival

St Mary in the Castle houses our larger concerts and is the perfect acoustic for us. We hosted one of the world’s most famous choirs, The Sixteen, to a packed house and the atmosphere was incredible. News that the venue is closing is deeply upsetting and I really hope funding can be raised to save this unique venue. St Mary in the Castle is a jewel of Hastings and a place that desperately needs to be retained and restored.

> Bella Pieroni

Hastings artist

If this stops being a destination for the arts, alive and thriving for all the people of Hastings and beyond, then it will be for ever and ever regretted. Art is a great healer. Wake up council. You have a treasure in SMITC.







COUNCIL FUNDING

• £1.75 million – the grant paid by Hastings Borough Council to the management of White Rock Theatre (2018-2013)

• £18,000 – the grant paid by Hastings Borough Council to the management of St Mary in the Castle.

> Bea Rogers

Former chair St Mary in the Castle Friends

If Hastings Council is seriously planning to sell the freehold of the building, this will take anything up to a year and will guarantee that St Mary cannot remain open. We’re told they are also planning to strip out anything they can which makes events possible. They should look for an interim management, or run it themselves as they have several times, giving time to negotiate a longer-term arrangement with another operator. Meanwhile, the policy of subsidising White Rock Theatre while refusing any support to St Mary has to be reconsidered.

Hastings Town Deal

Hastings Borough Council was part of a bid for £24.3m from Government ‘Town Fund’, for upgraded leisure, arts, cultural, heritage buildings. Bid did not mention St Mary in the Castle.

> Sally Lampitt

Co-Managing Diretor Hastings Fat Tuesday

Hastings Fat Tuesday CIC has used St Mary in the Castle as a venue for a number of years to host events as part of the HFT Music Festival. As the only medium-sized venue in the town that plays host to a variety of live events and community activities it will be sorely missed if closure is the only option.

Recent events

Left: Hastings Sinfonia; Above right: Jeremy Corbyn; Right: Barefoot Opera

CREDIT: Barefoot opera/Chris Parker

> Rachel Lever

Hastings artist and activist

This is an iconic and unique building with many uses, not exclusively cultural. Closure cannot be an option. There are many additional uses that can and should be considered e.g. by schools and colleges; as a dynamic and popular

eatery to increase its income. We should not allow its arts/culture usage to be counter-posed to spending money on social need. If repairs are needed, a decent deal could be negotiated with builders as part of a bigger deal they

might be keen to get. I propose an open working group spanning different sectors in the community including potential users and management, to explore alternatives to closure.

Hastings Council’s Cultural Strategy Vision

“Hastings will be one of England’s best cultural destinations. Where the high quality, vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable experiences created by our cultural organisations and practitioners are celebrated and encouraged. Through culture we will tackle the town’s key social and health challenges and reach the most excluded people. Culture will enrich the town’s economy, supporting residents to live their best lives.” HBC website.

> Laurence Flood

Celebrant

I was saddened to hear the news about the closure of St Mary in the Castle.

My family and friends have enjoyed many memorable visits to the venue, both for a coffee and a chat as well as to see top quality acts perform in the theatre.

I see the closure as one of the saddest events in the recent history of this wonderful town.

The Observer Building

Hastings Borough Council provided £5,000 to contribute to the interest repayments on the renovation loans. The multi-million pound project has been largely grant funded.

> Amanda Jobson

Artist and Green Councillor

My own experience of the wonderful St Mary in the Castle was seeing my kids play in the orchestra, year on year, with East Sussex Music youth orchestra.

The building itself creates a brilliant sound, great acoustics, seeing my kids grow in their music performances here was exhila-rating. The upstairs boxes, stalls, feel illuminating looking down to the circle where the orchestra played on a par with the audience.

Now as a green Councillor for Hastings Council I feel it is vital to support and make partnerships to fund this historical building and keep its music, arts, and culture alive.

Council Support for the Arts

“Hastings Museum & Art Gallery is a council-operated, free cultural resource for residents and visitors. We contract the management of the White Rock Theatre, provide funding and support for Hastings Contemporary and many of the festivals in the town including the St Leonards Festival. We also support Coastal Currents Arts Festival, Hastings International Piano and Fat Tuesday Music Festival amongst others. We also offer funding to local creatives and organisations through the Arts & Cultural Development Match Funding Grant, the Foreshore Charitable Trust Grants Programme and East Sussex Arts Partnership.” HBC Website.

> Mike Willis

Musician and Music Promoter

I love the venue. It’s a local treasure, and I hope it can remain a part of the music scene.

Great venues have character, and St Mary in the Castle is a great venue. There are precious few in all of the UK with the natural gravitas of St. Mary.

As a music lover and performer, I’d like to see St Mary present a strong program of music and community events that match the character and importance of the structure itself. St Mary is an unrivalled asset for the town and the council must find a way to keep her doors open.

> Olivia Shaw

Chair, Barefoot Opera

Hastings and St Leonards should be shining a spotlight upon its home-grown cultural riches – the visual arts, its colossal music scene that includes every musical genre, theatrical experiences and literary events, with the aim of drawing national attention to what we have to offer.

This will result in increased tourism focused on culture, more opportunity for our artistic community to flourish and further develop a more inclusive, accessible cultural life for all of our community. In fairness, Hastings Borough Council has developed a Cultural Strategy which both acknowledges this and outlines what may be necessary to achieve it, but there are no plans to implement it. Taking away our most iconic venue blows a significant hole through any such ideas.

Hastings Council Statement

“Hastings Borough Council simply does not have the resources available to support St Mary in the Castle. We are about to start inviting offers for the future of St Mary in the Castle. We are keen to hear from organisations, consortiums, individuals, or companies who share the same vision as Hastings Borough Council do, of retaining it as one of our key cultural and entertainment assets.”

THE HISTORY

1066-1070 Hastings Castle built, containing Church of St Mary

1591 Pelham Family purchase Castle.

1824-28 Thomas Pelham demolishes part of castle to build Pelham Crescent – centrepiece is new church of St Mary in the Castle.

1828 Consecrated. 1884 Becomes C. of E. parish church.

1951 Listed Grade II*

1970 Church closed as surplus to requirements

1986 Hastings Borough Council acquires freehold

1990 Restoration begins on roof and ceiling

1997 First concert held amongst scaffolding poles.

1998 Opens as a live music and arts centre

2013 Charitable Trust established to maintain and preserve building.

2022 Trust announces it must hand back lease to HBC



