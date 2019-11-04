Press Release provided by Photohastings.

The Photohastings Season of Photography for this year is well underway. Two of the critically acclaimed ‘Photology’ photography talks at Printworks in Claremont, Hastings have been given, with two to come from Anne Lydiat and Ingrid Pollard. A four-woman show is currently on at Solaris in St Leonards by the Edge Group, and the work of Marybeth Haas can be seen on Hastings seafront opposite Debenhams.

Four photographic exhibitions are programmed for the Arts Forum, beginning on 29th October, with a black and white project, ‘In the land of Cockaigne’ by Ian Land. Land has taken a walk around the coast of Kent, aiming his camera away from the sea towards the way that the people of that county live and arrange their environment in these transient political times. Alongside this show, the work of three venerable practitioners will be exhibited. Bob Mazzer, John Cole and Brian Rybolt will display a retrospective of favoured successes from their long careers.

Following on from those two shows, fine art photographer Roger Hopgood’s high-quality images, interiors juxtaposed with surreal interventions, will be exhibited in binary with Steve Barnes’ work, an investigation of the international style of the De La Warr pavilion in Bexhill. Barnes has reduced the images to a series of with a linear quality. The images are reductive and spatial.

Throughout November Hastings Contemporary will have Nigel Shafran’s book, ‘The People on the Streets’ for sale in their gallery shop as part of the Photohastings Season. The book was produced as a heartfelt response to issues of homelessness. All profits from the sale of the book are shared between three charities; Crisis, St Mungo’s and Shelter.

Image Credit: Nigel Shafran 2018

So far Shafran has donated £5,000.00 to these charities. In his images the photographer has handed the camera to his subjects to take a picture from their point of view; giving them creative power. A strategy that suggests that we look at ourselves in engaging with the homeless. Their names and sometimes their origins are stated at the bottom of each page giving them identity without visually revealing them as ‘helpless victims’. It prompts us to inhabit their perspective on the flow of everyday life. There are 24,000 rough sleepers in Great Britain, approximately double the 2018 figure; 84,740 households live in temporary accommodation including 120,000 children, according to government statistics.

Photohastings is a creative photographic umbrella group with a self-initiated remit to develop creative and cultural opportunities for photographers in Hastings and St Leonards. It seeks to cultivate a range of creative and socially-beneficial public projects. It is a not-for-profit organisation delivering an annual season-of-photography; www.photohastings.org



