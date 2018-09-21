by James Weaver

At the moment it feels like I encounter or hear about new music-related occurrences in this town on an almost weekly basis: people relocating here, connections made, collaborations commenced and music spaces opening.

Lathe Head

PICTURE: Timothy Wilcocks

Founded by sound engineer Lawrie Dunster in 1999, Curve Pusher is an established vinyl record cutting, mastering and recording studio hub that relocated from London to Hastings earlier this year. At their launch event in August, the team at the studio were friendly, welcoming and clearly committed to developing positive and collaborative links with the Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea music universe. It felt a bit surreal to be given a tour by one of the in-house engineers, Keith Tenniswood, who also records and performs as Radioactive Man. Keith is an influential figure in dance music, particularly the electro scene. His work has been cited in interviews by such luminaries as Helena Hauff (check out her recent album ‘Qualm’ on Ninja Tune) as a major reason for starting to DJ and produce music. Keith was also one half of Two Lone Swordsmen with Andrew Weatherall, the duo releasing a slew of critically acclaimed albums via their own labels

and ultimately on Warp Records.

The new Curve Pusher complex houses two mastering and cutting rooms, a third record cutting room and editing suite, and a fully equipped analogue recording studio. It was fascinating to watch a demonstration of the record cutting process by Keith and hear the end result. The recording studio contains a jaw-dropping and high-spec list of classic equipment with an extensive range of analog drum machines, synths and outboard gear available to use. The studio is also able to facilitate recording from a live room for full band set ups and comes equipped with a full range of microphones, guitars, and drum kit ready to use for recording musicians. Check out their Facebook page (search: @curvepusher) or email [email protected] for more information.

Friday 28th September sees the launch of the first Sailing Club Sessions in St. Leonards-on-Sea. Billed as a ‘Krautrock, psychedelic, electronic, semi-improvised night of live music’, the event will feature sets from The Sailing Club Sessions Collective, Suddenly Wow and a DJ set by Vile Electrodes and looks to be a great night of music. (Facebook search: @sailingclubsession). In Hastings, Sea Spray gallery on Queens Road are currently planning some noise events to take place in the coming months, due to be announced soon.

Keith Tenniswood (L) and Lawrie Dunster (R)

PICTURE: Roland Devilliers

St Leonards-on-Sea based musician and producer Riz Maslen released her latest Neotropic album ‘The Absolute Elsewhere’ in July, available via: slowcraft.bandcamp.com. The album contains some spellbinding moments and since its release has received many positive reviews, including Wire Magazine and a mention on Bandcamp Daily’s Folktronica special. Neotropic will appear live in Hastings on October 26th with Map 71 and Suddenly Wow at Blackmarket VIP. Finally, if like me you’re partial to a heavy riff now and then, Hastings sludge punks Haest have released a debut

EP via Bandcamp (https://haest.bandcamp.com) including such catchy titles as “I Didn’t Throw A Stone And Still I Got Pissed On’. Play loud.

