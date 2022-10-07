By Mark Walter

The cave-like vaults of the much loved, but under threat of closure, St Mary in the Castle, lend themselves perfectly to an exhibition space. As exemplified in the current offering Rock Against Racism – RAR for short – part of the Costal Currents arts festival that has been taking place through September in Hastings and Rother.

As you walk into RAR, you get an immediate sense of being at the 1970s concert at Victoria Park in Hackney. The exhibition examines the start of the grassroots movement until its end in 1981, and how it used music to campaign against the looming threat of the National Front. It includes films commissioned by SCSQ – South Coast Squared – an organisation that engages with audiences, representing and supporting creative practice, alongside contributions from the bass Culture Archive. RAR united music lovers to fight against racism and, to emphasise the homespun punk ethos at the time, it gathered young people together to stand up for equality and diversity and brought politics and culture together – this is still very relevant today.

The movement’s first gig, held in November 1976, took place at the Prince Alice Pub on Commercial Street. This was the catalyst for the movement to rise to a new level and it was in April 1978 that the iconic concert in Victoria Park took place. The exhibition shows images, sound, and interviews from the 100,000 people who had danced and walked seven miles from Trafalgar Square. The Clash and The Ruts, Tom Robinson, Patrick Fitzgerald, X-Ray Spex, Steel Pulse and Jimmy Pursey from Sham 69 took to the stage. It was a big moment in the organisation’s history and the exhibition shows how its music changed lives and helped change Britain.

On display are letters and internal papers from the RAR movement as well as badges, T-shirts and an archive from Hot Pink Heart Graphics, a design partnership set up in 1979 by Ruth Gregory, co-curator of the exhibition, and Syd Shelton.

The accompanying sound is titled When Aunty Speaks, You Listen and was produced by award-winning filmmaker Larry Achiampong and features the voice of Ghanaian author Ama Ata Aidoo speaking powerfully about colonialism and racial injustice.

Alien Kulture a film by Taika Akbar features the Asian Punk band of the same name, formed and inspired by the punk scene, the Anti-Nazi League and Rock Against Racism concert series.

By chance on my visit I met co-curator Ruth Gregory, who got involved in RAR in early 1977. As she says “the intention is for the viewer to pick up local multicultural resistance, across the UK”. She explained that the exhibition was entirely funded by a mortgage to regain the artistic and intellectual authority which, she says, they were denied by other venues. The exhibition will now run until the 29 of October. Fellow co-curator Charles Osaji will continue producing the filmed interviews that feature within the exhibition and Ruth plans to apply for funding to take it around the country. As she says “the response from visitors and all the staff at St Mary in the Castle has been overwhelmingly affirmative.”

Music and art and the stories from the past are a powerful reminder that like every other species we are all different and that’s okay – now we just need to get up and save the planet!



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

