On Saturday 16th November Sound Waves Community Choir are holding a one-day workshop with local singer Mike Hatchard. Mike is a fine jazz pianist, raconteur and a very entertaining singer and teacher who will lead participants through some wonderful jazz numbers.

Mike has had an extraordinarily diverse career as a musician. He began as the pianist for the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, and subsequently toured America with Cleo Laine and the John Dankworth Quintet. He has also worked with Matt Monro, David Essex, The Pasadena Roof Orchestra, Barbara Thompson’s Paraphernalia, The Syd Lawrence Orchestra, Julia Migenes Johnson and Liane Carroll.

The workshop will be held at the Salvation Army Hall, St Andrews Square, Hastings, TN34 1SR and runs from 10.45 – 4:00 pm (doors open at 10:15). The cost of the workshop is £30 and is open to anyone – no experience necessary. However please note that workshop places are limited – book early. To register for this event or for more information and how to pay, please email [email protected]. or visit www.soundwaveschoir.org.uk

Sound Waves is a large friendly community choir based in Hastings and open to all. If you can sing in the shower, you can sing with us. We usually sing a cappella (without accompaniment) with a repertoire that ranges from folk song to opera, gospel, jazz, rock and pop. We generally meet and rehearse on Tuesday evenings in the Salvation Army Hall, St Andrew’s Square, TN34 1SP, in central Hastings. Our musical director, Debbie Warren, leads most rehearsals and performances, but we also invite guest MDs to run workshops in their particular genre of music. Recent workshops have been led by Chan Reid (folk), Lianne Carroll (jazz) and Daniel Thomas (gospel). We enjoy singing at local events and make regular donations to local charities. This year we are supporting Hastings Street Pastors, who provide help to vulnerable people on our streets at night. Over the past ten years, the choir has raised more than £17,500 for local charities Sessions continue in the Salvation Army Hall. If you think you would like to join the choir, visit our website www.soundwaveschoir.org.uk. You would be made very welcome.

We have just started rehearsing for our annual Christmas concert on Friday 13th December, 7:30pm at All Saints Church, Old Town, Hastings. This year we have a traditional Christmas theme with carols, interwoven with magical tales from a talented storyteller, Xanthie Gresham.



