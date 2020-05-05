Imagine your time-traveller self discovering a favourite building from now as it might look in the future! Inspired by the discovery of the Porcelain Palace in H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine, Maya Coombs, youngest team member at A Town Explores A Book, thought it would be a good challenge to create descriptions of favourite landmarks or buildings in the style of H.G. Wells. Word count: 400 max, and it can be a piece of prose or a poem. Please send your Time Travel text to [email protected] Your writing will be shared on the A Town Explores A Book website.

• Read more about how A Town Explores A Book has adaptated to the coronavirus crisis here: hastingsonlinetimes.co.uk/arts-culture/festivals/the-time-machine-re-invented



