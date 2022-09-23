John Knowles, playwright, actor and impresario, explains the hidden world behind the latest play in his Twelfth Night trilogy.

I have found, late in life, my obsession – Shakespeare. He has been the inspiration for four plays to date and two more to follow next year. I’m not the first writer, nor will I be the last, to plunge into the Bard for characters, stories and poetry. In the Devil’s Doorbell I was inspired by Viola from Twelfth Night whose tale begins with her struggling to survive in mountainous seas, losing, so she thinks, her twin to the storm. Then disguising her grief and fragility in men’s garb, she takes to a shadow life in the court of the Duke Orsino, where both women and men fall in love with her. Living in an age of fluid sexuality, of they-them, we think ourselves so ‘new’ but Shakespeare was already there, with boys playing girls, who disguise themselves as boys and later reveal themselves as girls (still played by boys). A flux of such complexity that it would put many of today’s blushing youths to shame.

Hannah Harris in The Devil’s Doorbell

CREDIT: Peter Mould

But beneath this play of masks is a deeper, darker story; one of coercion and lost identity, of submission to a court of ‘Ladies’ and a Duke whose sexual allegiances lie far from the marriage bed. This is a play about discovering your true self and submersion in a world of sexual ambiguity, a Janus world.

The play touches on something that has long been a theatrical draw: the mask. Mask work is in itself a language and an art form oft overlooked and I would by no means claim any truth about it other than this, I love it. I love the moment when you inhabit another character, when you take your face to the mask and lift to reveal a new being. The mask, of course, has many symbolic and psychological layers which this play touches upon. As Oscar Wilde says, “Man is least himself when he talks in his own person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth.” And that is, in essence, what the play is trying to do, reveal truth. Many might question my view on Viola and particularly Duke Orsino, but this is my truth. Like any artist, I’ve taken my preoccupations with power, love and disguise and built my own worldview. It is up to you whether you agree with that view or find my worldview believable.

Fetch Theatre survives thanks to the support of many local people who have made small gifts to keep us going. It survives by the kindness of strangers (the masks used in the play were given to us by a Venetian importer simplymasquerade). It survives by people gifting their time – Royal Opera House costume maker Elspeth Threadgold, actor Hannah Harris and myself took no fee. We survive as local venues give us free space and time to rehearse; the Beacon, the Crown House Regency Room and the Electric Palace cinema. BUT none of these venues will survive the massive hike in utility prices if audiences don’t support them.

Fetch Theatre is about creating small moments of beauty. It’s a quiet voice in a raging sea of political ignorance which hardly values the arts at all. Beneath our mask, survival is a struggle.

• The Devil’s Doorbell – part of the Twelfth Night Trilogy with Fiction Romance and Toby Belch is Unwell – is at Trinity Theatre Tunbridge Wells 24 November and then the new Shakespeare North Playhouse on Merseyside

on the 26-27 November. [email protected] www.fetch-theatre.co.uk



