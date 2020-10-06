“No matter how artful the photographer, no matter how carefully posed his subject, the beholder feels an irresistible urge to search… a picture for the tiny spark of contingency of the here and now, with which reality has seared the subject, to find the inconspicuous spot where in the immediacy of that long–forgotten moment the future nests so eloquently that we, looking back may rediscover it”.

Walter Benjamin, Little History of Photography, 1931

PICTURE: Amanda Jobson

Human Gatherings is a celebration of the photography of human connections, particularly ‘kept’ photographs that depict gatherings of people together: in crowds, in places of the everyday when we were free to come together en masse and be part of something. The curators of this exhibition asked photographers residing in Hastings to look into their personal photographic archives and find images which depict renditions of gatherings, connection and togetherness. They include clown conventions, football matches, beach parties, gigs, festivals, protests and the gathering of people from the 1980s to 2019.

Contributors include: Josephine Barnes, Alex Bratell, Roz Cran, Stuart Griffiths, Sharon Haward, Amanda Jobson, Andy Jeffries, Ian O’Leary, Sam Lovett and Phil Platt amongst others.

• The exhibition takes place at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre (Queens Road entrance, opposite Vodaphone) on Friday 2nd/Saturday 3rd October and

Friday 9th/Saturday 10th October, 2pm to 4.30pm.

The Finale is on Saturday 17th October 2pm to 4pm.

• It is part of the Photohastings Festival which has events taking place during October 2020.



