In Love With Hell – Local book launch rescheduled

The paperback release of local writer William Palmer’s critically acclaimed In Love With Hell is now to be launched locally at The Hastings Book Shop in Trinity Street at 6 pm on Thursday 8th September. The originally planned launch at the end of July unfortunately had to be cancelled when the author contracted Covid. Now back to full fitness, Palmer will be delighted to sign copies of his non-fiction work on the night.

Subtitled Drink in the Lives and Work of Eleven Writers, the book looks at eleven literary figures from the past – including Dylan Thomas, Jean Rhys, Flann O’Brien, Elizabeth Bishop and Kingsley Amis – exploring each one’s relationship with alcohol and how it may have affected their writing and literary journeys, as well as other aspects of their lives.

Reviewed by HIP Literature in Issue 206, Pete Donohue wrote ‘Palmer’s analysis is professionally researched and astutely observed, bringing his own empathic insights into the mix to create a book as difficult to put down as a bottle may be to the alcoholic or hard drinker.’ Read the full review here.



