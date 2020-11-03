Ambitious new bookshop coming to town

Despite the current uncertainty of the economy and where Covid-19 restrictions might take us next, a new local independent bookshop is due to open at the beginning of November. The Hastings Bookshop will be located at 5 Trinity Street in the America Ground, an area of Hastings targeted for regeneration that has seen several new local independent businesses open up in recent times.

PICTURE: Steve Brown

Although The Hastings Bookshop is designed to primarily sell books they will also stock magazines and journals, greetings cards (sourced from local artists and arts charities), sustainable wrapping paper and stationery. All the books stocked are hand selected by their experienced booksellers and you can expect to see interesting new and classic titles across the genres; fiction, poetry, politics, art, music, philosophy, children’s, cookery and more. Their aim is to be able to provide “something for everyone.”

“In these uncertain times, books can offer a much needed escape from reality.”

For those unable to visit The Hastings Bookshop in person, there will be a state-of-the-art online shop and website, where customers can browse a hand-picked selection of books and gifts. More details on this are to come soon they say. As well as the shop space, the premises house a basement and it is planned that, once the current Covid-19 restrictions have relaxed, it will be used for community events such as readings, book launches, poetry nights and a kid’s art club.

The Hastings Bookshop is run by Charlie Crabb, who has years of bookselling experience in Hastings and London. He told HIP: “In these uncertain times, books can offer a much-needed escape from reality. The Hastings Bookshop believes that the community in Hastings is crying out for a new independent bookshop, which can become a cultural hotspot for our amazing town.”

• More details on the website and opening hours are promised very soon.

In the meantime, you can follow The Hastings Bookshop on social media:

Twitter: @hastingsbooks

Instagram: @thehastingsbookshop

Facebook: @thehastingsbookshop



