Silverhill Press Book and Zine Launch Event

Local independent publishers Silverhill Press have launched new art books by Julian Anderson, Malcolm Glover, Rod Morris, Stuart Griffiths, Peter Quinnell, Ian Land, Paul Thomas, and the book of 14 Months of Solitude.

The show opened on 13 May with a family friendly private view and will be open again this weekend on 20, 21 and 22 May.

Dave Wares and Amanda Jobson

CREDIT: Peter Tainsh

The 21 May is a day of events including a ‘Meet the Artist’ Q+A session in the afternoon. John Moore will read and play an acoustic guitar set. Antony Clayton, Steve Amos, Bronwen Griffiths, Ken Edwards, Andrea Samuelson and Ross Clifford will be doing poetry and prose readings. At 6.00pm is Bulverhythe Variations, a solo keyboard piece with back projected images by Elaine Edwards and spoken narrative by Ken Edwards.

• 22 May 2.00pm-4.00pm is a closing party with a launch for Silverhill Zines – smaller staple bound books – by Sadie Hennesy, C.A. Halpin, Dave Wares, Dave Valentine, John Moore, and Richard de Pesando. www.silverhillpress.co.uk



