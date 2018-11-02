Our hearty congratulations to Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival for winning Event of the Year 2018 in the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards. Hailed as Hastings’ answer to SXSW in Texas. Hastings Fat Tuesday is one of the jewels in the town’s cultural crown. Each year the festival welcomes a wealth of local, national and international music talent and music fans alike.

Cause for Celebration! Dewi Wynne, Ryan Sim-Savage and Adam Daly make up part of the wonderful team behind Hastings Fat Tuesday

PICTURE: Andy Gunton

Hastings Fat Tuesday borrows heavily from the New Orleans take on Mardi Gras, combining the enjoyment of good music, a flair for dressing up and partying. Previous headliners have included Dodgy, The Membranes, and Skunk Anansie, alongside established and emerging artists from across the UK.

Bob Tipler, co-founder and organiser said: “it’s great for Hastings to be recognised for the festivals we put on here which have contributed to the town shaking off some of the negative perceptions of the past. There is so much behind the scenes work that goes on to make Fat Tuesday the special event that it has become. The next Fat Tuesday is our tenth anniversary so we are planning to make it really special. We are already the largest Mardi Gras in the UK and I just see the event becoming bigger and better each year.”

Hastings Fat Tuesday was nominated for the award by Sussex Life readers, alongside finalists Brighton Fringe and Chiddingly Festival. The winner was announced at the Celebration of Sussex Life Awards ceremony on 25th October.

Hastings Fat Tuesday 2019 takes place 1st – 5th March and promises quality live music, Mardi Gras madness, and plenty of surprises for its 10th anniversary.



