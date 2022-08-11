By Gareth Stevens

I have been meaning to write this article for some time, but told myself I first need to undertake some concerted field research. Yes, I have been procrastinating. My propensity for putting off completing creative work can be soul-destroying and can contribute to me having a diminished sense of self-worth. So why do I do it?

I began to wonder what strategies and tools other creatives based in Hastings use to deal with artistic dilly-dallying. I didn’t want to restrict my research to one domain and so I met with a painter, a musician and a writer. I wanted to find out what their views on procrastination were and how they dealt with it. Of course, I was asking ‘for a friend’.

Siobhan Stanley

Surely the painter Siobhan Stanley would have some tried and tested advice for procrastinators? Having spent fifteen years as principal soloist at the Royal Ballet, Sadlers Wells and as a member of Ballet Rambert, before reinventing herself as a successful actor, she went on to have a stand-alone executive coaching company, before finally deciding that she wanted to learn how to paint. Such a record of self-leadership must be predicated on her having a stirling set of anti-procrastination tools, I thought.

Siobhan tells me that the old cliché that fessing up to yourself that you have a tendency to defer being creative, is the first step to dealing with it effectively. She admits to having an ambivalent attitude to procrastination. At times she is paralysed by it, but at others she argues that “leaning into the deliciousness of doing nothing is an essential part of being creative. These times give space for unbidden inspiration and if you’re not receptive you can miss it.”

“I remember becoming increasingly aware that I was procrastinating to a point where it was no longer serving me and I also realised I needed to develop an ability to discern between what was productive and what were destructive kinds of artistic inaction.”

Like many, Siobhan has a daily routine which she adheres to rigorously. She is at pains to point out that the aim of calendar-based routines is not an end in itself, it is about transforming a schedule into deeply embedded habits. “Having a timetable is a good way of neutralising what can be crippling self-doubt. Having a routine enables me to switch off the critic in my head.” One room in her home is called the ‘Art School’ and this is where her day begins with an hour of drawing. Also, she deliberately puts time aside for reading about the work of other artists, and all this before heading off to her main studio for a protracted period of painting.

During my conversation with Siobhan she told me of her regular meeting with what she describes as her reciprocal coach, a kind of critical friend who she has coffee with in a cafe they both call ‘The Office’. This resonated with me because I have come to understand that procrastination flourishes when artists work in complete isolation. When you work alongside someone and/or have regular input from a respected peer this can breed a kind of passive accountability. That peer has benign expectations of you and you of them.

Kevin Armstrong

I first became aware of Kevin’s work through his sublimely beautiful song Save Your Breath which he wrote and posted during lockdown. I implore you to check it out. He is the guitarist you may never have heard of but have most certainly heard. He has had a career since the 1980s as sideman for David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Morrissey, Sinéad O’Connor to name but a few.

I met him at his home in St Leonards and we took the short walk to his dedicated studio at the end of his garden. “Working from home can offer so many opportunities for procrastination,” he tells me. “Welcome interruptions are never far away. But I am always aware that my private creative time is paid for by others. When I am writing or practising I am acutely aware that this is time I could be with my partner and family. Indeed, I wouldn’t have the space to pursue my creative ends without their support.”

Similar to Siobhan, Kevin claims that routine is of paramount importance. “My guitar practice is the root of my creativity. I need to remain ‘match fit’ on my instrument but my practice routine also generates new ideas for songs and offers me a way into the harder creative work.” He reiterates the idea that creative breakthroughs wouldn’t happen without periods of inactivity.

Kevin tells me that when he is in a period of creative flow it can be extremely intense. He recounts instances when at the end of a four hour period of fervent creativity, he has barely made it to the loo in time. He confesses that, at times, he procrastinates because he is fearful of the dominion that such episodes of being in the zone have over him. He is of the opinion that Bowie was prone to this. “Although towards the end of his life David got the balance right. When he was totally swept up by creative drive, his private life suffered,” he says. Interestingly, Kevin adds that sometimes the guilt he feels at having time and space to pursue his songwriting gets in the way and becomes an impediment to knuckling down. “I sometimes feel selfish and arrogant when writing. That feeling of ‘who the hell do I think I am’ can really get in the way.”

David Quantick

David is a prolific and hugely successful author and journalist. He won an Emmy in 2015 for his writing of the hit HBO series Veep. He has a rather more hardline attitude to the issue of procrastination.

“Procrastination is not doing it when you should be doing it and gestation is when you’re not doing it when you shouldn’t be doing it,” he says off the bat. He tells me that when he has a clear deadline for a paid job then he never delays or falters. When he is working on a self initiated project then the fact that no one cares can get in the way. He recalls the now well known quote of Douglas Adams, “I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by.” But says that he doesn’t like it. Deadlines are what keeps him on track. “If I hire a plumber who avoids the task and turns up at midnight as I am about to turn in, then I am not happy.” David asserted that if your procrastination becomes a big issue then maybe you should ask yourself whether you are working in the right field.

He spoke of two categories of runners: “those that just run and those that can only run if they can see a distinct finishing line. Most of us are in the latter group.”

David’s antidote to procrast-ination is to just write. If you are vexed about what to write, then just write. As with Siobhan’s early morning ‘Art School’ drawing session and Kevin’s incessant guitar practice he advises a ‘just get on with it’ mindset.

On the issue of technology providing an excuse for postponing the hard work of being creative, David believes this is not the issue. “You’ve seen that old photo of everyone on a commuter train with their heads in newspapers. Distractions have always been there,” he argues.

“I have always found that taking the dog for a walk always helps if I have trouble getting in the zone. On such walks my brain just starts to talk to me about what is troubling me and I start to see a way out.”

I would love to hear what strategies you use to deal with procrastination. Please comment on this article on the Hastings Independent website. I will be writing more on other travails that artists face during their creative process in future issues. If I can get around to it that is. Hey check this meme, it’s lush…



