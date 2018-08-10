A rich array of talent will be on display in St Leonards Gardens on August 12th as the 8th annual Garden of Delights takes place. Acrobats, dancers, singers and musicians will form the varied programme at this popular

annual event. The Garden of Delights began in 2010 when the Hastings and District Interfaith Forum, Friends of St Leonards Gardens and Hastings Intercultural Organisation aimed to pull the whole community together through the twin attractions of good entertainment and fine Asian food. Encouraged by the success of the day, the organisers continued and the event is now part of the local cultural calendar.

This year the Garden of Cultural Delights will feature music from, among others, alternative folk singer Tim Hoyte and acoustic musician Trace Walton. Celtic Swing will tempt people’s dancing feet with their Célidh sounds, while drumming crew Section 5 will bring percussion and rhythm to the gardens. Dance will be provided by the Chinese Dancers, with movement of a different kind coming from popular acrobatic troupe Acromax. Local children’s performance group Gizmo will again take to the stage to sing, for the 8th time at the event.

Food and refreshments will be available, as well as activities for children, and stalls from a wide range of community groups.

As last year, The Garden of Cultural Delights will include the Major’s picnic, with the Mayoral role now taken by Nigel Sinden. People are welcome to bring their own picnics to the gardens.

• The Garden of Cultural Delights will be held in St Leonards Gardens, Maze Hill (behind the Royal Victoria Hotel) on Sunday 12th August, from 1.00 to 5.00pm. The organisers wish to thank the Chalk Cliff Trust and Hastings Borough Council for their support. The event is free.

