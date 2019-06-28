Hastings Sinfonia tell us about their upcoming presentation

Conductor – Derek Carden

Artistic Director – Polo Piatti

Leader – Peter Fields

This exciting programme, mainly from Spain and Latin America, is full of depth and energy, and will include guest soloists, dance, song and a full orchestra. International Guitarist Giulio Tampalini will be performing the much loved Concierto de Aranjuez by Rodrigo. Spanish Flamenco dancer and choreographer Ana Leon will be dancing to the Ritual Fire dance by De Falla. Pupils from Diana Freedman’s school of dance will move to local composer Polo Piatti’s Tango Solitaire. Local Soprano Thomasin Trezise will be performing much loved works by Bizet and Verdi. And there will be much more besides.

Hastings Sinfonia is an exciting orchestra formed by local professional and highly talented amateur musicians. Founded in 2012 by Polo Piatti, they perform music that is popular and easy to listen to, often playing many shorter pieces including old classics, popular works, film music, opera highlights and new melodic works by living composers; concerts are therefore ideal for people new to classical music as well as serious music lovers. For Fiesta they will be joined by guest professional players bringing power and passion to performances. Fiesta is part of the Hastings Sinfonia’s efforts to support Hastings Lifeboats.

Giulio Tampalini

Giulio Tampalini has been hailed internationally as one of the most popular and charismatic classical guitarists and as such tours regularly and extensively in his country and abroad. He has won major prizes, recorded over 25 CDs and played in more than 2000 concerts. As a live performer, Giulio is beyond what one normally sees in a classical guitarist. The guitar is merely a tool for expression of his brilliant personality and musicality.

Philip Woodfield, a member of the Sinfonia, has been making concert guitars for 30 years, selling around the world and to many fine players. In 2008 Giulio Tampalini came to his workshop and bought a guitar. Giulio’s style is the sort that can maximise the possibilities of instruments in ways Philip had not realised were possible, and so began a lasting friendship and productive partnership which led to Giulio’s first concert in the South of England.

Ana Leon

Ana Duenas Leon (originally from Andalucía) is a Flamenco dance teacher, choreographer and performer. She trained with some of the best teachers in Spain and now runs her own Flamenco dance company in Brighton ‘Amor Flamenco’ with her guitarist brother José. They have performed sell out shows throughout the UK and Spain.

Thomasin Trezise was born in Brighton and studied singing at the Royal College of Music, graduating with honours in 1992. She has worked successfully in opera, music-theatre and on the concert platform, making her Glyndebourne Festival Opera debut in 2008. She has since appeared in numerous roles at Glyndebourne, including Chocholka in The Cunning Little Vixen and Mrs Herring in Albert Herring. Thomasin has achieved huge success with her entertaining Opera Cabaret, which she performs at public and private events nationwide.

Following on from their successful performance at the International Composers Festival last year, we are delighted to welcome Diana Freedman’s School of Dance and Performing Arts to this Summer Fiesta concert. They will be performing Tango Solitaire by Polo Piatti. It is a little known fact that Argentine Tango has two different styles, the widely known slow and passionate ‘tango’ but also its counterpart, the much faster, very light and cheerful version called ‘milonga’. Tango Solitaire shows both styles within the same piece: a traditional sensuous tango at the beginning and a buoyant milonga later on. It was written as a tribute to all those immigrants who came to Argentina in the 1880s and, by creating tango, made such a huge contribution to the heritage of the country that welcomed them with open arms.

• Saturday, 6th July, 7.30pm at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings. Tickets £13 in advance £15 at the door (under 18’s free when accompanied by a paying adult). Purchase at www.ticketsource.co.uk/hastingssinfonia or Hastings Tourist Information Centre, Hastings

www.hastingssinfonia.com

[email protected]

Telephone: 07841 448879



