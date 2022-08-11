On Friday 19 August The Nest in Old Town is putting on a first performance of what will be a regular event, to be known as Fair Play. Each month Elisha Edwards will perform with a different local artist. Tickets are reasonably priced at five pounds on the door and, most importantly, one hundred percent of that money will go to the artists.

The August gig will see Elisha perform with the remarkable Sky Lee-Ryan. The aim of Fair Play is to highlight the need for artists to receive a decent rate of pay. Given the impending recession, it is perhaps timely for Elisha and the people at The Nest to remind us of the fragile position in which the town’s artists and creatives find themselves. Please do support.



