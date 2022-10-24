Eyes to Die For

Nick Pelling on Natalie Haynes and the Myth of Medusa.

Natalie Haynes is like a really passionate, erudite and gifted teacher who has accidentally imbibed way too many amphetamines. As soon as she starts, her knowledge, wit and acidic darts come flying at you. I was one of the delicate flowers in the audience at the Kino, St Leonards, and from Natalie’s very first sentence I felt under fire from a high-powered stream of consciousness. Her banter fires off in all directions at the same time, but if you can slam down on your mental accelerator quickly, you might just begin to find Haynes addictive.

But to scroll back, for a second. I was part of an audience that had gone to the Kino to hear Haynes talk – as part of the wonderful Hastings Book Festival – about the Greek mythological woman we know as Medusa. But before we get into that myth, we should first examine the myth of Natalie Haynes. Much like her subject ‘Medusa’ – Natalie is many things– shapeshifting, protean and all that. She is a highly knowledgeable classicist – with two degrees – but also a stand-up comedian and a novelist and – again a bit like Medusa – what used to be called a ‘talking head.’ (She is quite obscene about the term ‘public intellectual’ but it is about accurate) However, above all, she comes across as an evangelist for Greek mythology. She has a mission to ‘stand up for the classics,’ as her Radio 4 show was horribly called. On Youtube, she can be found in an almost angry mood about why we need the classics and how crap it is they have been largely removed from the state school curriculum. It has become an ‘elite’ subject, she contends, because the idiots who run state education – and presumably dislike elitism – have made it so. It would be good if anyone cared, but in the age of brass-Trussery I think we can forget about that.

The core of her talk was an examination of the myth of Medusa. I should admit that I went to the talk with only the tiniest of scraps of awareness about Medusa. My flakey ‘knowledge’ told me that she had a head full of snakes and a deadly gaze. A weird mix of sexy and monster. Of course, she had to be slain, for some reason. In the end, some bloke (Perseus – Ed) cut her head off, without looking at her. Or something like that.

But Natalie, like a good spaced-out teacher, expanded our minds. She rightly pointed out that most of what most of us think we know of Medusa is based on Clash of the Titans from 1981. In that film, Medusa is a reptilian beast with neon green petrifying eyes and seething snakey hair. Definitely a baddy. But Haynes gives us a very different Medusa. She takes us back to original sources, such as Hesiod, Ovid and Pindar and shows not so much a ‘real’ Medusa but a mythic being that can read and re-read in all manner of ways. Medusa’s meaning, it seems, is as tangled as her hair.

But undoubtedly Haynes is very interested in Medusa as an icon that contains powerful feminist messages. Let us look at the mytho-facts. According to most of the sources, Medusa was originally an ordinary mortal woman, despite having gods for parents. But she is then the victim of male violence. In short, it seems she was raped by Poseidon, and then punished for being raped. At a certain level, it is possible to see Medusa as a symbol of victimised womanhood, a classic embodiment of a rape victim who is then blamed, presumably for hanging about in a provocative way in a temple. Part of her punishment was to have her beautiful hair turned to snakes. But the origin of her stone-turning eyes is never really explained.

Nor is her Gorgon-ness. I couldn’t understand whether she was born a Gorgon or became one post-rape. Certainly, a feminist reading of her as someone filled by rage at what happened to her makes sense. As Haynes puts it, she has been literally ‘monstered’ by men – ancient and modern. But Haynes is quick to ask the tricky questions. What actually was ever meant by the term Gorgon? According to Haynes, a Gorgon was not necessarily malign, in fact quite the reverse. Gorgons, with their wild eyes and winged female forms, were icons that had the power to ward off evil– Medusa as protector. Hence an image of Medusa appears on so many ancient shields.

So, to try to sum up all this mythology – she is both destructive and protective all at the same time. And Medusa continues to be among us. Her image was used by the modern monster Donald Trump. After his defeat of Hilary Clinton in 2016, T-shirts were printed with a naked Trump (as Perseus, complete with tiny roccoco willy) holding up the Hilary/Medusa head. So, Medusa can be seen as the defeated woman; but I felt it was far more plausible that she is a totem of eternal female rage.

In all this crazy ambiguity, I was left with the feeling of the persistent power of Medusa. And something of that broiling power evidently resides in the brain and being of Natalie Haynes. She really is a potent force. I can’t vouch for her new novel about Medusa:, Stone Blind, but if her talk is anything to go by, as the disco-classicists, Odyssey, said, you will need to be ‘zipping up your boots.’



