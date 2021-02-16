The closing date for entries for this year’s Virtual Music Festival has been extended until Summer 2021.

There have been almost 600 entries so far, but some entrants are struggling to upload their videos because of school closures. According to Jenny Griffiths, General Secretary of the Festival, “Teachers in all sections are telling us that they had hoped to complete teaching of performances and uploading these in the January school term. This is obviously not going to happen now, given the new lockdown. We also know that some people are suffering from Covid or have family who are, and we don’t want anyone to have any added pressure from the Festival. We would love everyone who wants to enter the Festival to be able to. Therefore, we’ve decided to postpone adjudication until the Summer and to extend the period for entering the Festival and uploading videos.”

The extended deadline gives entrants more time to enter and upload videos before judging, which is planned for June. The adjudication date and closing date for entries will be confirmed once it is clearer how long the lockdown will be.

Those who haven’t entered Hastings Music Festival before are welcome to enter, and Jenny urges those who have taken up new hobbies during lockdown to take part: “You could enter a speech prose class, reciting an extract from The Poisonwood Bible, or choose a piece of humorous verse, or a Shakespearean monologue to declaim! You could even write your own piece of original verse. Alternatively, perhaps you’ve taken up an instrument to pass the time – you could enter one of our instrumental classes as they offer opportunities for all levels of playing a multitude of different instruments for solo players – or enter as a family ensemble.”

Visit hastingsmusicalfestival.org.uk to see the full range of classes in Speech & Drama or Singing that you can enter. Now that we have time on our hands it’s a good opportunity to do something different – so go on and enter the Hastings Musical Festival 2021!

• If you have any queries or want to get in touch, email Jenny at [email protected]



