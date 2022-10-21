Victoria Kingham reviews Still Waters at the EHSAA jazz club on The Stade.

Always competent, sometimes inventive, and occasionally powerful, trumpeter Henry Lowther has graced the UK jazz scene for at least fifty years. The long list of eminent jazz musicians with whom he has worked is a tribute to his long-established talent, and he is one of the many who have made British jazz the individual genre and force that it is. Tonight, he brought his own band, Still Waters, to Hastings, and we hoped to hear and see a legend in action.

A DIMINISHED ARRANGEMENT

I was, however, a teeny bit disappointed. All vastly experienced and talented musicians, one could never say that this band were bad, but the best I could say about them this evening was that they were individually competent. Over the course of this year there have been few evenings at the Hastings Jazz Club where the audience have not been fully engaged, and where the applause has not been enthusiastic. We often applaud a band for their ambition and willingness to strive – for sheer musical drive to put themselves out there, to communicate their love for what they do. This audience, though, was notably diminished after the interval.

At least half of tonight’s program was made up of tunes from the band’s recent album Can’t Believe, Won’t Believe, and the eponymous tune, penned by Lowther, was an early number. Dedicated to the memory of the ubiquitous UK drummer Tony Levin, we heard here showers of semi-quavers from Lowther’s trumpet, and a unison melody with Pete Hurt on tenor. Then a complex melody, Capricorn, written by arranger and composer Pete Hurt, with drummer Paul Clavis exten-sively working the cymbals. Both numbers were performed competently, but for some reason hesitantly. And the band seemed only just to hold together. (I did wonder if they had had an argument before the gig began, or if indeed they were just tired).

UNFORGETTABLE?

Bernstein’s Some Other Time was next, and in Lowther’s hands it fared slightly better, but the unforgettable haunting quality of this tune was somehow – um – forgotten. After that came Something Like, written by Lowther, who introduced it as having been inspired by Rabat jazz in Morocco – as indeed was Duke Ellington, 85 years earlier. And this, I suppose, was something like something.

Over the course of the evening, though, Still Waters seemed generally more at home with the ballad form, Pete Hurt getting into his stride later on My One And Only Love after another original ballad in 3/4 time with some excellent interplay between the tenor and the bass.

Good quality music, most of the time, but something was missing – I came away with not quite the uplift I have come to expect from this most extra-ordinary East Sussex club.



