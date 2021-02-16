By Benji Thomas

Although the site itself remains closed, the staff at the De La Warr Pavilion have nonetheless been working hard to ensure it remains a mainstay of creative endeavour.

The anticipated exhibition Rock Against Racism, due to open in January, has now been postponed to Autumn. Earlier this year the Pavilion’s assistant curator, Canan Batur, recorded a set for Debora Ipekel’s show on Worldwide FM with the founders of Rock Against Racism. While the physical show comes down the pipe, you can listen on Soundcloud or by searching “rock against racism” at www.dlwp.com/blog.

Patch by Momoe Tasker of the In*ter*is*land Collective

Also set to begin when the Pavilion reopens, is an exhibition very closely tied to COVID-19 itself, organised by the Refugee Buddy Project, Hastings, Rother and Wealden.

All In The Same Storm: Pandemic Patchwork Stories, is set to be displayed on the first floor when doors reopen, and will consist of four large quilts, each made from 95 hand-stitched patches produced by people from the local community including volunteers, students and even refugees. Each patch represents a glimpse into how the pandemic affected that individual – a loss of proper education, the isolation of elderly relatives, even messages of solidarity with key workers.

“They tell diverse stories of life under the shadow of COVID-19 revealing tales of resistance, change, togetherness, isolation , loss and home.”

A patch made by Momoe Tasker, a creative and member of the In*ter*is*land Collective, can be found among them, reading: “Wash your hands and your mouth out, and don’t be racist”.

He presents his own experience of the pandemic on the Pavilion’s blog, one of disproportionate suffering for those of a minority, suffering resulting from the vulnerability of BAME key workers to the effects of the virus, as well as the resurgence of racism fuelled by ignorance around the origins of the pandemic in East Asia.

“It is our duty not only to our communities but to all communities to stand in solidarity against racism and speak out. My print represents coming together as a community.” – Momoe Tasker

De La Warr Pavilion has also teamed up with Towner Eastbourne to present a series of virtual talks with leading creative industry leaders, Talking Loud. The first installment was held on 11th Feb with world renowned author and presenter Michelle Ogundehin, with the next scheduled for 18th Feb, a conversation between two Turner Prize winners, Helen Cammock and Tai Shani.

