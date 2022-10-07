Tina Morris, director of Coastal Currents, looks back at this year’s diverse arts festival.

Coastal Currents has some sort of magic that permeates and populates the town in September, forged from the combined heat and fire from the many creatives who take part, get caught up in the energy or add to the programme as the month progresses.

The festival made a strong comeback this year, after culture was forced on the back-burner for two years while Covid ran amok. 2022 required significantly harder work than previous years to relight the fire which burned bright in 2019. However, by 2 September, the Opening Party (installation by Kate Bruce, Dave Reading and Charlotte Rose) was well attended, the gold leafed brochure well received, and numerous studios across the county signed up.

Coastal Currrents artist Cuz

CREDIT: Alexander Brattell

Being a festival run by a single individual, I had juggled the end of annual local council funding, working hard to find ways to support this, sometimes taken-for-granted event. It demonstrated an underlying passion to support the local creative economy on a much deeper more meaningful level. We could use the “festival” formula to power commissions and contracts for artists to help them make a wage for the rest of the year. With the addition of Audiotrope during the pandemic, Coastal Currents has branched out to provide multiple support streams for the cultural economy. It has prioritised paying artists above large scale performative events that drain funds fast, as well as putting energies into raising monies from the Arts Council to disseminate in as many ways, to as many individuals as possible, all the while focusing on ‘placemaking’ and ‘diversity’.

This has ranged from the photographic portrait exhibition Nereids by Caitlin Lock at the Badger Inc celebrating unsung women locally who have made a huge impact on arts and culture, such as Dawn Dublin and Sally Ann Lycett, to the female spray-paint street artists Neonita, Georgie Wheeler and Georgia Crowther, who decorated the town centre with the most beautiful murals dedicated to rewilding. Plus Cuz was commissioned to create a striking mural on Havelock Road requiring a week of very close paint work, well suited to his way of working.

Then of course the Salvadoran Abraham.01 who created the photorealistic female face that is too good to be on temporary hoardings, to Brazilian Clayton Junior who has brought the latest Queen to Queen’s Road and a crucial piece of the jigsaw of public art that I have been consciously curating since 2015. I’ve always wanted to make the gateway of the bridge at the Queen’s Road/Alexandra Park intersection something really special and 2022 gave us that opportunity. We now have five murals of women running along that artery to the town centre.

The Festival is known these days for “emerging” throughout September with surprises to excite, delight and educate, even stretching into other parts of the year with Accessibility and Funding Workshops, internships, scholarships and more.

2022 saw local young photographer Ethne Lever join as part of the festival youth team who were commissioned and given briefing and training including photographing the prestigious Jim Roseveare launch at BlackShed Gallery. Rose Johnson, 20, was commissioned to create her first street art piece, a dragon, now gracing Priory Road near the Halton Flats.

Meanwhile young musicians are now a mainstay of the festival content as Audiotrope forges ahead recording and releasing studio sessions as part of Coastal Currents’ digital creation strategy to showcase, document and promote the unique talents and influences of this coastline.

Please – back this valuable festival which supports your creative economy. Every year it gets harder and more fragile, so donate, volunteer and take part.



