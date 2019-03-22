ROWENA PRICE tells us about a new visual arts exhibition celebrating the rich and untold diversity of Sussex

Constructed Geographies – a touring visual arts exhibition featuring seven acclaimed local artists – comes to Hastings in April.

Tree by Amanda Jobson

The exhibition originally previewed to audiences at DC1 Gallery, Eastbourne, in November last year. It’s been well received at ONCA gallery in Brighton and will open at Hastings Arts Forum on 2nd April 2019.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to uncover the true diversity of Sussex by exploring the artists’ new work, made in response to the area’s diverse heritage and population.

“The artists’ work reflects on emotive issues around Black identity, migration and heritage, and visitors may be surprised to find themselves relating to the works and understanding a different perspective about what it means to be Black or BAME in Britain and the US.” Amy Zamarripa Solis, Artist & Curator

Artists Maria Amidu, Akila Richards, Amanda Jobson, Judith Ricketts and Josef Cabey, and exhibition curator Amy Zamarripa Solis will exhibit work across a variety of mediums, including painting, photography, mixed media collage, glasswork, textiles, video and installation.

The broad theme of the exhibition has allowed each artist to approach it in their own way, working to explore the rich cultural heritage of the area and draw out stories from a range of communities.

The exhibitions will be accompanied by a public programme of artist talks, workshops and interventions, plus film, music, food and spoken word.

• All exhibitions and their related public programmes are supported by Arts Council England Project Grants and Devonshire West Big Local. 2nd – 14th April 2019. Hastings Art Forum , 36 Marina, St Leonards on Sea

For full details of activities visit: www.hastingsartsforum.co.uk



