Poetry can be Nonsense

Children and adults love it

By Erica Smith

Education Futures Trust is currently sending out hundreds of copies of Edward Lear’s Nonsense Songs, Stories, Botany and Alphabets to schools across the town – and more copies are being delivered to home-educated children. The edition has been specially produced by ATownExploresABook for this year’s Edward Lear themed festival. A Nonsense Poetry competition for young poets aged 7-14 has just been launched as part of the festival programme.

Thabo Nyoni is a published poet in his early twenties who is encouraging school children to turn their hands to writing nonsense verse. His three tips

to write a nonsense poem are: Who is your main character? What is your character doing? Where does your character end up?

Thabo says: “Writing is a good way to put on paper the randomness that is in your mind – and it’s a fun way to learn. I challenge you to write a nonsense poem!”

• To enter the competition you must be between 7 and 14 and you need to submit your poem by 15th March 2021. Email it to [email protected] or post it on the Read Your Way Hastings Facebook page. There are categories for primary and secondary schools and the two winners will receive a handwritten version of their poem illustrated

by local artist Ed Boxall.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

