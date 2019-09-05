Open Studios at Six The Green

Earlier this year the house hosted a production of the play, Price On Application (by Lisa Harmer-Pope) and it will now be holding open studio days for the fourth year running. Artists on show are: Benjamin Phillips, ceramicist and illustrator; Bruce Williams, figurative and expressionist painter; Molly Anne Barrett, who makes luminescent, organic abstracts and new work experimenting with mixed media and scale; John Hunt whose new paintings reflect and interpret the natural landscape; Beccy McCray with a site-specific installation following on from 2016’s provocative ‘Home’; Agata Read, who creates photographic work and prints of Sussex; David Reeve whose oil paintings and collage are inspired by Hastings beaches and the Dungeness wild landscapes; Atul Vohora who completes joyful paintings in oils.

Egypt-inspired Art at Zoom

Suzanne Kelly is a member of Zoom Arts who lives in St Leonards and will be part of Zoom’s ongoing group show open as part of Coastal Currents. She has a Masters of Fine Art from Edinburgh College of Art, and has always been interested in Egyptology. Suzanne said: “The timeless quality of Egyptian art has always impressed me, and in particular I have been working on a series based on their goddess of creation, destruction and beer: Sekhmet, who has the body of a woman and the head of a lioness.”

Suzanne’s work is based on her sketches, photography and silkscreen prints of images of this goddess, which she has updated with bold colours and floral collage. She will be exhibiting paintings as well as cushions, greeting cards, and ceramic coffee cups.

• The show will run from Saturday 31st August through Sunday 8th August from 10am to 6pm daily.

Her work can also be seen in St Leonards’ restaurant Oscars on the waterfront and in her Etsy Shop www.etsy.com/uk/shop/SekhmetShop.

The Storm will pass. The spring will come

Susan Elliott’s beautiful mosaics will be on show at Caroline Morris Art and Millinery, 59 Kings Road TN37 6HY (By Warrior Square Station Car Park Entrance). Susan uses recycled kitchen crockery and tourist mementos creating multi-faceted, jewel-like images of popular culture often with a narrative of national identity, she expresses a sympathetic and fond deconstruction of British clichés. Because of the nature of the materials used, the viewing experience is one of discovery and recognition, as Susan describes, “It is like inspecting someone’s mantelpiece or going through their drawers.”

• Open Thursday Friday Saturday 11am-4pm and Sundays 11am-4pm in September with Coastal Currents. Until 15th September.

“Family” show at the Dirty Old Gallery

DOG say: “Unfortunately due to family problems – we have had to reschedule the opening day and private view to the ‘Family’ show which will now be on Friday 6th September 6pm. This will be our first group show and it will be a right mixed bag with Megan’s odd sculptures, Adam Dando’s paintings of personal wonder along side the drones and audiovisuals of Joe Fawcett – its going to be a strange night but we would love you all to come down and say hi, plus it will be a great kick off for Coastal Currents.

• The gallery will be open Saturday/Sunday 12-5ish during September.”

• More of Megan’s work is currently on show at the Crown pub on All Saints Street!

Introducing the Bexhill Butterfly

The Bexhill Butterfly by Belgian street artist Cedric will feature in The W.Ave Arts Festival to be held on the 8th of September between 11am and 5pm, as part of Coastal Currents. It will take place in the access road from Wickham Avenue to Egerton Road (between Cornwall Road and Park Road).



