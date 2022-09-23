NO AGA SAGA

SUSAN DESROSIERS says the debut novel, Of No Consequence, a tale of modern slavery set in the seamier sides of Hastings should be compulsory reading in secondary schools.

If you’re looking for a cosy story set in the South East coast of England with old ladies solving murders, then this book isn’t for you. It’s a gritty portrayal of the underbelly of society and at times makes very uncomfortable reading.

Ellen Hannavy-Cousen, in her debut novel, draws on her experience as a teacher in Hastings some years ago where the inspiration for this story began. People familiar with the South East and the Weald of Kent, will recognise the book’s settings. But you won’t find Oast Houses and Agas here. What you will find is an uncompromising tale of what can, and I’m assured, does, happen in our cities to vulnerable young people.

Ellen Hannavy-Cousen

At the centre of the novel is Joanna, a lonely misfit, our character “of no consequence”. In her efforts to take control of her own life and find the mother she never knew, the reader is taken to a hidden world where the lonely and disenfranchised are ripe for the picking. Within this attempt at independence and Joanna’s search for a sense of identity, her life takes a tragic turn when she becomes a victim of slavery. But throughout, there is a sense of hope and salvation, if not complete resolution by the end of the story. I found the book compelling and a frightening indictment of the state of our society in the UK today. Perhaps it should be compulsory reading in secondary schools as a stark warning to our young people.

Hannavy-Cousen was born in North London and studied at Luton Art College before studying at St Gabriel’s College of the University of London where she trained as a teacher. After teaching in various London schools in the 1970s she moved to Kent, and gained a BA and an MA in English and American Literature at the University of Kent, while continuing to teach in both state and private schools in academic and pastoral roles. As well as being active in local politics she has volunteered as a support worker for Victim Support, dealing with domestic abuse, hate crime and intimidation. Ellen lives on the Kent-East Sussex border with her husband and chickens.



