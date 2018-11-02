By Tina Morris

Big things are afoot artistically on the Queens Road, in fact, the Queens Road is so up-and -coming, it is hitting you square in the face, especially with this new show by Billy Chainsaw. See Spray Gallery opened only a few months ago, but in that time has shown it is a serious new player in the contemporary art scene.

This brave show of Billy Chainsaw’s latest collection ‘Memento Mori’, presents a series of new works in which death looms large. Graham Duft (Screenwriter, Director and Actor) says: “And yet, despite the sombre nature of much of the source material, his work frequently strikes a playful note, managing to effortlessly imbue his pieces with a strong sense of energy and light.

Like Burroughs’ oeuvre, Chainsaw’s art represents a collision of the matter of fact

and the fantastical, the elemental and the quotidian, the highbrow and the lowbrow.” Chainsaw’s previous work has been exhibited in numerous highly regarded galleries, such as the Saatchi Gallery London and the Chateau L’Amour Gallery, California. He has had three solo shows in London, including one at the infamous Horse Hospital, as well as taking part in numerous group shows.

He has also designed an album sleeve for indie super stars The Fall, as well as creating an exclusive fabric design for cutting edge design company Charles of London. For many years Billy Chainsaw also operated as a film critic and cultural commentator, writing for publications as diverse as ‘Empire’, ‘Bizarre’ and ‘Kerrang!’

• See the show until 2 November at See Spray Gallery, 153-154 Queens Road, Hastings, TN34 1RN



