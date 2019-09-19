Over at the Electric Palace, Glenys Jacques is hosting a fantastic weekend to kick off October, with a performance of Bette Davis On The Edge on Saturday 5th and then on Sunday 6th, a screening of In This, Our Life, starring Bette Davis.

Bette Davis On The Edge is an impressive one-woman show written and preformed by Christine St. John. You can find HIP’s review of a performance at the Kino earlier this year on our website. After the play on Saturday, 5th October, Glenys Jacques will host a Q&A with Christine St. John.

Christine has performed her play all over the world and will be taking it to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Saturday 19th October as a fundraising event for her friend, Meseret Yirga, Ethiopia’s first woman choreographer. Meseret is working on a project to build a community dance centre for those children affected by low-income backgrounds, disabilities and HIV. Her fundraising drive has been very successful so far, but still needs to raise £16,000. Sale proceeds from tickets to see Bette Davis On The Edge will go directly towards the building of the Meseret Yirga Centre.

In This, Our Life is a lost gem in the Bette Davis film library. It is odd, quirky and above all else, it was considered extremely brave to make: it tackled racism in America head-on, even in 1942.

• Tickets to both events are for sale until an hour before the start time. Check out the Electric Palace’s website.



