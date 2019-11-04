Press Release from Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition



Sunday 10 November 3pm

St Mary in the Castle, Hastings



Award-winning British actors Lesley Sharp and Sir Simon Russell Beale with pianist Lucy Parham.

The story of the intense relationships between Robert Schumann, his wife Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms has always fascinated music lovers. This programme of music and readings brings their history to life. It chronicles the sometimes troubled marriage of Clara and Robert, the arrival in their household of the dynamic, 21-year-old Brahms, Robert’s decline into mental illness and the deepening relationship between Clara and Brahms, the exact nature of which has never been established. Music by all three is performed by the award-winning pianist Lucy Parham, interspersed with extracts from their letters and diaries, which are read by two celebrated actors Lesley Sharp and Sir Simon Russell Beale.

Acknowledged as one of Britain’s finest pianists, Lucy Parham applies her sensitivity and imagination not only to concertos and recitals, but also to portraits in words and music of such composers as Schumann, Chopin, Liszt, Debussy and Rachmaninoff.

Lucy Parham

Sir Simon Russell Beale CBE is an English actor, author and music historian, who has been described by The Independent as “the greatest stage actor of his generation.”

He was first noticed in comic roles at the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he forged collaborations with Sam Mendes with whom he has continued to collaborate. Since 1995 he has been a regular player at the National Theatre. Beale is an associate of the National Theatre and the Almeida Theatre in London, and an associate artist at the RSC.

Simon Russell Beale

Lesley Sharp is an English stage, film and television actress whose roles on British television include Clocking Off, Bob & Rose and Afterlife. She was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the 1997 film The Full Monty.

Lesley Sharp

Ian Roberts, HIPCC Managing Director says: “I am delighted that such esteemed actors and artists such as Lesley Sharp, Sir Simon Russell-Beale and Lucy Parham are supporting Hastings International Piano Festival and Concerto Competition by agreeing to perform for us in Hastings. Their production on 10th November at St Mary in the Castle will raise much needed funds for our inspirational programme of educational outreach, which will give opportunities for music making to young people in Hastings and the surrounding area, who otherwise may never have the chance to participate in these life affirming workshops”

For tickets £25 – £80 (VIP tickets available) please visit hipcc.co.uk or book in person at Hastings Tourist Information Centre.

Hastings International Piano Concerto 2019 took place from Thursday 21st February – Saturday 2nd March. The Competition returns in 2021. The Hastings International Piano Festival will take place in Feb/March 2020.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@HIPCC

Instagram: https://instagram.com/hastingspianoconcerto

Facebook: https://en-gb.facebook.com/HastingsConcertoCompetition



www.hastingsinternationalpiano.org



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

